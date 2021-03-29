 
checkAd

VTech Announces Collaboration with Save the Children

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 10:30  |  52   |   |   

HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges on a global scale. Children living in poverty have been particularly affected as schools are closed and they lack the facilities and equipment to learn at home. As a global leader in electronic learning products, VTech has used its worldwide resources to collaborate with Save the Children to organise various events across multiple countries to support the vulnerable children in need.

VTech Logo

 

Save the Children Logo

VTech is pleased to announce that during the period from December 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2021, for every baby monitor and toy sold through its online shops in Canada and Hong Kong, and every baby monitor sold through its online shop in the U.S., US$1 will be donated by VTech to Save the Children.

A worldwide toy donation programme has also been organised with over 4,400 electronic learning toys donated by VTech in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong. The donation of electronic infant and toddler learning toys, which included Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, Myla the Magical Unicorn, and Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower, would help children learn with fun while they are staying and playing at home.

In addition, VTech employees have joined the "Letter Writing to Children" and "Save a Plate" events organised by Save the Children. Participating employees across the world have written letters with words of hope and encouragement to children in need of support, showing heartfelt care and love during this challenging period. Every dollar donated by VTech employees is matched by an equivalent donation on the part of the company. As for the "Save a Plate" fund-raising event, VTech hosted a global virtual table for employees around the world to join and connect. While the employees have enjoyed this fun programme organised in Christmas time, it has also helped lift struggling children out of hunger across the globe.

"With schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has severely disrupted the education and social life of children, especially for those living in under-resourced communities. Our collaboration with Save the Children will not only enable children to continue to learn through play, but also let them know that we are thinking of and caring for them," said Dr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VTech Announces Collaboration with Save the Children HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges on a global scale. Children living in poverty have been particularly affected as schools are closed and they lack the facilities and equipment to learn …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Enzymatica's Board of Directors decides on a new rights issue of SEK 59.1 million
The PROTECT-V trial investigating UNIONs COVID-19 candidate receives Urgent Public Health ...
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area