VTech Announces Collaboration with Save the Children

HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges on a global scale. Children living in poverty have been particularly affected as schools are closed and they lack the facilities and equipment to learn at home. As a global leader in electronic learning products, VTech has used its worldwide resources to collaborate with Save the Children to organise various events across multiple countries to support the vulnerable children in need.

VTech is pleased to announce that during the period from December 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2021, for every baby monitor and toy sold through its online shops in Canada and Hong Kong, and every baby monitor sold through its online shop in the U.S., US$1 will be donated by VTech to Save the Children.

A worldwide toy donation programme has also been organised with over 4,400 electronic learning toys donated by VTech in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong. The donation of electronic infant and toddler learning toys, which included Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, Myla the Magical Unicorn, and Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower, would help children learn with fun while they are staying and playing at home.

In addition, VTech employees have joined the "Letter Writing to Children" and "Save a Plate" events organised by Save the Children. Participating employees across the world have written letters with words of hope and encouragement to children in need of support, showing heartfelt care and love during this challenging period. Every dollar donated by VTech employees is matched by an equivalent donation on the part of the company. As for the "Save a Plate" fund-raising event, VTech hosted a global virtual table for employees around the world to join and connect. While the employees have enjoyed this fun programme organised in Christmas time, it has also helped lift struggling children out of hunger across the globe.

"With schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has severely disrupted the education and social life of children, especially for those living in under-resourced communities. Our collaboration with Save the Children will not only enable children to continue to learn through play, but also let them know that we are thinking of and caring for them," said Dr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited.