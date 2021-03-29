ContextVision stock-based incentive program - share transactions

The ContextVision AB:s Profit Sharing Foundation has sold 154,200 shares on March 19, at an average price of 20 NOK/share, in accordance with the rules related to the foundation. The sold shares were originally purchased in 2016, and according to the rules they must be sold after a period of 3 full calendar years, the year of purchase thereby not included. The net contribution after tax deductions, will be paid out to the employees.

The ContextVision AB:s Profit Sharing Foundation has sold and purchased shares in ContextVision AB in accordance with the rules related to the foundation.

The company achieved important goals during 2020 related to sales and new customers within the core business of image enhancement. As a result, SEK 202,000 were allocated to the foundation, and after tax deduction SEK 162,562 were transferred to the foundation. The foundation thereafter purchased 7,900 shares on March 29, at the average price of 20,05 NOK/share.

The ContextVision AB:s Profit Sharing Foundation's total ownership after the transactions is now 159,800 shares.

Background:

In 2011, the board and management of ContextVision decided to introduce an incentive program through the creation of a profit-sharing foundation for its employees.

The program is intended to streamline the focus and efforts of all employees by allocating a part of the company's net profits to a foundation that, in turn, will use the allocated funds to purchase ContextVision's common stock on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Senior management and the board of directors will each year formulate a number of operational and strategic targets to be achieved during the coming fiscal year.

According to the rules of the foundation, the shares bought each year will be kept for a period of 3 full calendar years. After that period, the shares will be sold and funds (less tax) will be paid to the employees.

For further information, please contact CFO Ann-Charlotte Linderoth,

e-mail: ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment