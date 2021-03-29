UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Progress in U.S. Patent Infringement Disputes and New Subsidiary Establishment in the UK

HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced the latest developments in its patent infringement disputes with SIMO Holdings Inc. (“SIMO”) in the United States and the establishment of a new subsidiary in the United Kingdom.

In 2018, SIMO sued Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Limited and uCloudlink (America), Limited (collectively “uCloudlink Entities”) for infringing its U.S. Patent No. 9,736,689. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (“SDNY”) found for SIMO and ordered uCloudlink Entities to pay damages amounting to US$ 8,230,654. Believing the trial judge erred in the construction of SIMO’s patent claims, uCloudlink Entities appealed the SDNY decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the “Federal Circuit”). Pending decisions of the Federal Circuit, uCloudlink Entities had placed an amount equal to the damages ordered by SDNY in escrow.

On January 5, 2021, the Federal Circuit reversed the SDNY decision and held that “uCloudlink Entities are entitled to summary judgment of noninfringement.” Subsequently, SIMO filed a petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc on February 4, 2021, which was denied by the Federal Circuit on March 11, 2021. On March 29, 2021, the escrowed funds were fully refunded to uCloudlink Entities.

2. Establishment of a New Subsidiary in the U.K.



In February 2021, uCloudlink established a new subsidiary in the U.K. named UCLOUDLINK UK LIMITED. The Company expects that the establishment of this new subsidiary will further facilitate its expansion in the U.K. market and improve the efficiency of local management.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.