 
checkAd

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Progress in U.S. Patent Infringement Disputes and New Subsidiary Establishment in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 11:00  |  54   |   |   

HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced the latest developments in its patent infringement disputes with SIMO Holdings Inc. (“SIMO”) in the United States and the establishment of a new subsidiary in the United Kingdom.

1. U.S. Patent Infringement Case

In 2018, SIMO sued Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Limited and uCloudlink (America), Limited (collectively “uCloudlink Entities”) for infringing its U.S. Patent No. 9,736,689. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (“SDNY”) found for SIMO and ordered uCloudlink Entities to pay damages amounting to US$ 8,230,654. Believing the trial judge erred in the construction of SIMO’s patent claims, uCloudlink Entities appealed the SDNY decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the “Federal Circuit”). Pending decisions of the Federal Circuit, uCloudlink Entities had placed an amount equal to the damages ordered by SDNY in escrow.

On January 5, 2021, the Federal Circuit reversed the SDNY decision and held that “uCloudlink Entities are entitled to summary judgment of noninfringement.” Subsequently, SIMO filed a petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc on February 4, 2021, which was denied by the Federal Circuit on March 11, 2021. On March 29, 2021, the escrowed funds were fully refunded to uCloudlink Entities.

2. Establishment of a New Subsidiary in the U.K.

In February 2021, uCloudlink established a new subsidiary in the U.K. named UCLOUDLINK UK LIMITED. The Company expects that the establishment of this new subsidiary will further facilitate its expansion in the U.K. market and improve the efficiency of local management.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Seite 1 von 3
uCloudlink Group (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Progress in U.S. Patent Infringement Disputes and New Subsidiary Establishment in the UK HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced the latest developments in its patent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Ferroglobe Announces Agreement in Principle on Terms of Capital Raise, Extension of Bond Maturity ...
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Amryt Announces Validation of its MAA by the EMA for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
uCloudlink's GlocalMe Takes Center Stage at the 2021 IoT Tech Expo
25.03.21
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.03.21
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021