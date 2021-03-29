Business Reporter - Building resilience with finance and accounting

Following the pandemic, finance and accounting will become the catalysts of data-driven business transformation

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Marc Huffman, CEO of accounting automation software provider BlackLine, explains why agility and access to data is a critical part of business success. Financial data lies at the very heart of business decision making. Access to complete and accurate financial data is essential for any business that wishes to survive and thrive in a time of crisis such as the pandemic.

In the article Marc Huffman describes how accounting functions are coming under increased pressure from their Boards and C-suite to provide accurate, comprehensive and real-time insight into business performance. Driven by the realisation that a crisis like Covid-19 can place unanticipated burdens on organisations, Boards wish to enhance their ability to use real-time financial data as part of ongoing scenario planning.