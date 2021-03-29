Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software Engineering Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Cygni , a cloud native full-stack development firm that helps companies transform their business through advanced technical software development services and innovative technical solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Left to Right: Joel Hofgren, Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering lead at Accenture together with Jon Persson, CEO and founder of Cygni (Photo: Business Wire)

With experience across multiple industry sectors – from communications to utilities – and in digital-led projects for the national government, Cygni helps some of the country’s most recognized brands to transform digitally. Cygni will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Cygni has approximately 190 developers who provide a range of IT consulting and implementation services across the complete technology stack, including serverless and cloud.

Cygni was founded in 2006 and has been recognized by 'The Great Place To Work Foundation' as the best workplace in Europe five times as well as the best workplace in Sweden for seven consecutive years.

“Today, there is no business leadership without technology leadership. Companies who use technology to master change will define the future,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “Having Cygni’s talented team join Accenture Cloud First strengthens our ability to help clients use the cloud and technology innovation to act faster, operate sustainably, and deliver exceptional new experiences. Our new Cygni colleagues bring key skills to help clients master change in an era of compressed transformation.”

Jon Persson, CEO and founder at Cygni, said, “Ever since Cygni was founded, we have had the vision to be the best place to work for highly skilled and ambitious software developers, which has been the foundation of our success. Now, it is time for the next chapter in our history. By joining Accenture, our people will get the opportunity to continue to grow even more as an integral part of Accenture Cloud First. Solving huge and challenging problems for local and global clients will create even more opportunities for our people to build their skills and experience.”