 
checkAd

Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software Engineering Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 11:29  |  33   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Cygni, a cloud native full-stack development firm that helps companies transform their business through advanced technical software development services and innovative technical solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005091/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 317,64€
Hebel 7,44
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 229,38€
Hebel 5,41
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Left to Right: Joel Hofgren, Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering lead at Accenture together with Jon Persson, CEO and founder of Cygni (Photo: Business Wire)

Left to Right: Joel Hofgren, Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering lead at Accenture together with Jon Persson, CEO and founder of Cygni (Photo: Business Wire)

With experience across multiple industry sectors – from communications to utilities – and in digital-led projects for the national government, Cygni helps some of the country’s most recognized brands to transform digitally. Cygni will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Cygni has approximately 190 developers who provide a range of IT consulting and implementation services across the complete technology stack, including serverless and cloud.

Cygni was founded in 2006 and has been recognized by 'The Great Place To Work Foundation' as the best workplace in Europe five times as well as the best workplace in Sweden for seven consecutive years.

“Today, there is no business leadership without technology leadership. Companies who use technology to master change will define the future,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “Having Cygni’s talented team join Accenture Cloud First strengthens our ability to help clients use the cloud and technology innovation to act faster, operate sustainably, and deliver exceptional new experiences. Our new Cygni colleagues bring key skills to help clients master change in an era of compressed transformation.”

Jon Persson, CEO and founder at Cygni, said, “Ever since Cygni was founded, we have had the vision to be the best place to work for highly skilled and ambitious software developers, which has been the foundation of our success. Now, it is time for the next chapter in our history. By joining Accenture, our people will get the opportunity to continue to grow even more as an integral part of Accenture Cloud First. Solving huge and challenging problems for local and global clients will create even more opportunities for our people to build their skills and experience.”

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software Engineering Services Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Cygni, a cloud native full-stack development firm that helps companies transform their business through advanced technical software development services and innovative technical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
23.03.21
Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Can Reduce Traffic Congestion and Air Emissions in Cities, Accenture Report Finds
22.03.21
Accenture and Ripjar Help Shell Transform Risk Screening by Applying Artificial Intelligence Across Its Global Supply Chain
18.03.21
Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth from Sustainability
17.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
15.03.21
The Circular Economy Can Help Reduce Vehicle Lifetime Emissions by up to 75% by 2030, according to Accenture and the World Economic Forum
15.03.21
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research
12.03.21
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals