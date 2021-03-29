 
checkAd

SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is Officially Released, Realizing Outstanding Single Shooting

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig has developed a series of multi-scene mounting kits for BMPCC products that are widely endorsed by global users. During the development of 6K Pro kit, engineers innovated to break through previous design patterns, covering handheld, shoulder and tripod shooting scenarios from single shooting to professional shooting. The complete accessory ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro is developed to fully realize the powerful functions of the camera and unveil more creative possibilities.

SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro

The full accessory ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro includes the Full Cage, T5 SSD Mount, Sunhood, HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp, 15mm Single Rod Clamp and Screen Protector.

  • Full Cage: Aiming to provide multiple mounting points with compact design, the cage has built-in hard disk card slot at the bottom, making the cage more portable and flexible.
  • T5 SSD Mount: Adopts the positioning bead cold shoe structure to achieve quick assembly and disassembly.
  • Sunhood: The four-sided shading design allows comfortable monitoring experience under strong light.
  • Cable clamp: Protects the cable and ensure the data transmission is stable.
  • Nano-level tempered screen protector: has passed the IKO3 level anti-collision test to protect the screen from scratches.

SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is compatible with SmallRig ecosystem products and filmmakers are able to customize their solutions based on the needs. SmallRig is committed to support content creators with handheld shooting kits, tripod shooting kits, shoulder shooting kits, gimbal shooting kits and multi-scene solutions to enhance the shooting efficiency.

About BMPCC 6K Pro

On February 18, 2021, BlackMagic Design launched Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, which has improved the shooting performance on the basis of BMPCC 6K and utilizes the latest fifth-generation color science. The image sensor of BMPCC 6K Pro reaches the Super 35 size. It utilizes Canon's EF mount and has a built-in ND filter and supports 6K resolution video shooting, which are required for high-end digital film production. Meanwhile, the LCD screen supports flip and touch screen operations.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474026/SmallRig_Accessory_Ecosystem_BMPCC_6K_Pro.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is Officially Released, Realizing Outstanding Single Shooting SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SmallRig has developed a series of multi-scene mounting kits for BMPCC products that are widely endorsed by global users. During the development of 6K Pro …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
ContourGlobal & Alpek to Capture and Utilize CO2 From Contour's 420 MW CHP Serving Alpek
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area