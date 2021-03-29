Maxar Awarded Contract to Support GEOINT Exploitation for U.S. Army and Combatant Commands

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center, Intelligence & Information Warfare Directorate awarded Maxar the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract in support of Army operations and intelligence to include Combatant Commands and other government stakeholders. Support services will include gathering, analyzing and manipulating GEOINT and other intelligence sources as the basis for predictive analysis tools and algorithms, including Maxar’s Signature Analyst , a predictive analytics tool developed under a SBIR Phase I and Phase II program.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it was awarded a U.S. Army contract worth as much as $48.3 million for support services in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).

The utility and scalability of Signature Analyst predictive models rely on the quality and quantity of geospatial content. In addition to predictive models, this effort will enhance predictive geospatial modeling with innovative and scalable methods for geospatial data creation, assimilation and conflation, as well as further the incorporation of additional data sources and dissemination and management tools.

“Maxar is proud to support the U.S. Army customer and Combatant Commands in their critical national security missions,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Predictive geospatial modeling is an essential component of military modernization and Joint All-Domain Command and Control efforts. We look forward to advancing Maxar technology and proven intelligence assets such as Signature Analyst through this continued research effort.”

The Phase III contract includes two base and three option years. Work under the initial contract will be performed through March 4, 2023.

