 
checkAd

New Fortress Energy Signs Contract to Supply Natural Gas to CFE Power Plants in Baja California Sur

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Gas Supply Agreement (the “GSA”) with CFEnergia SA de CV, a subsidiary of Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Under the agreement, NFE will provide the equivalent of an estimated 250,000-500,000 gallons of LNG (20,000-40,000 MMBtu) per day to CFE’s CTG La Paz and CTG Baja California Sur power plants in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

“We are pleased to support CFE’s transition to cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “This contract will help create significant fuel savings and emissions reductions for the benefit of the people of Baja California Sur.”

NFE will supply natural gas to the plant via the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving and regasification terminal in the port of Pichilingue, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The terminal is anticipated to be complete and begin the supply of natural gas to CFE in May.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” including the expectation that the Company will provide 250,000 gallons of LNG per day to the CFE power plants indicated, the expectation that the development of terminal and supply of natural gas will be complete in May, the expectation that the conversion will create fuel savings and reduce emissions, and other statements regarding NFE’s operations, goals and strategy. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “expects,” “may,” “will,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of any project in development (including the development of infrastructure to supply CFE and to build NFE’s facility), difficulties or delays of any project in development, the availability and pricing of third party contractors, services and materials for use in the developments, the market price for natural gas and for alternative fuels, the dispatch rate of the CFE power plants, the heat rate efficiency of the CFE power plants, and the capacity of the CFE power plants (each on natural gas relative to alternative fuels). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our annual report, quarterly and other reports filed with the SEC, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements even though the situation may change in the future.

New Fortress Energy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Fortress Energy Signs Contract to Supply Natural Gas to CFE Power Plants in Baja California Sur New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Gas Supply Agreement (the “GSA”) with CFEnergia SA de CV, a subsidiary of Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Under the agreement, NFE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
New Fortress Energy Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
23.03.21
New Fortress Energy Announces Proposed Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
16.03.21
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment Decision on “Fast LNG” Solution; Dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share
01.03.21
New Fortress Energy Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call