TrueBlue’s Andrea Brogger Named One of the Most Influential HR Leaders in U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  24   |   |   

Today, TrueBlue, The People Company, announced that its Chief People Officer, Andrea Brogger, has been named one of the 10 most influential HR leaders in the U.S. by Insights Success magazine. In being named to the list, Brogger was cited for her innovation in HR, her employee engagement efforts, and her focus on connectivity between people strategy and business results.

In recognition of HR’s vital role in business success, the annual list identifies those HR leaders who have helped organizations and businesses make revolutionary leaps in human resource management.

“With people at the heart of our mission, ensuring that TrueBlue is a place where all people can advance and thrive is essential. We are committed to making TrueBlue an exceptional place to work and Andrea’s work is a big part of that,” said Patrick Beharelle, TrueBlue’s CEO. “It is great to see this recognition of our HR strategy as we strive to connect people and work and to be a force for good in the communities that we serve.”

Brogger has been with TrueBlue since 2011. She is responsible for empowering TrueBlue’s 5,100 global employees to achieve the company’s mission of connecting people and work. Brogger was named the company’s chief people officer in 2020. Prior to her current role, she served as the vice president of global talent and culture at TrueBlue, where she spearheaded multiple employee engagement programs for the company’s global workforce, with a particular focus on teams working remotely.

Before joining TrueBlue, Brogger most recently worked for Microsoft. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and an executive master’s degree in human resources management from Cornell University.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), The People Company, is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About Insights Success

Insights Success is the Best Business Magazine across the globe for enterprises. Being a progress-driven platform, it focuses distinctively on emerging as well as leading companies, their reformative style of conducting business and ways of delivering effective and collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. Here, we talk about leaders’ viewpoints & ideas, latest products/services, etc. Insights Success magazine reaches out to all the ‘C’ Level professional, VPs, Consultants, VCs, Managers, and HRs of various industries. Learn more at www.insightssuccess.com.

