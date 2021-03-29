 
checkAd

OILEX LIVE PILOT INITIATES INTERNAL MARKET TESTING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its OilEx Platform is now live for market testing.

Ahead of the execution of live pilot transactions for selected hydrocarbon producers and purchasers, targeted for the end of Q2 2021, the Company is leveraging its robust solution development progress into live market testing with senior advisers and prospective users. To ensure vigorous testing of the Platform by all participants in the hydrocarbon value chain, testing will be open to oil trading veterans, industry experts, independent producers, purchasers and brokers.

The limited release of the OilEx Platform includes five core functions of the platform:

  • purchaser and producer profiles supporting effective transactions based on transparency and trust;
  • an efficient listing process of transaction offers by purchasers or independent producers, including rich offer data;
  • an interactive map enabling a visual representation of market data to support discovery of attractive transaction opportunities;
  • a secure end-to-end encrypted communication channel between prospective purchasers and sellers supporting transaction negotiations; and
  • a robust document exchange and storage function to transform the current paper trail for transactions into a structured deal document vault.

The testing will be conducted using simulated data, including crude oil type, assay, output capacity, price index and other key variable, and will be coupled with search and sorting functions. Deal terms and live chat communications will be interfaced side-by-side with executed documents for accurate and timely transaction context. Deployed to be accessible as a live solution and as an application in a cloud environment, this product version will be refined by industry critique and analyses, to improve the efficiency and integration of the platform interfaces, providing intuitive ease of use of familiar transactional requirements and features.

The live testing process will enable the Company to generate critical insights into user needs and industry requirements on a transaction specific level, building on the Company’s market research and network of industry experience. The testing and subsequent feedback are critical steps to ensure product-market-fit, reduce delivery risk, and deliver the highest possible value add to Platform users. By conducting live testing with market participants, the Company will be able to ensure a better product-market fit and will also expand a network of potential clients and users.

Seite 1 von 3
Hunter Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OILEX LIVE PILOT INITIATES INTERNAL MARKET TESTING VANCOUVER, British Columbia , March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its OilEx …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Jetzt kann es mit dem Zug ins Wochenende gehen weekend.com bietet Bahn-Kurzurlaubspakete an
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
OilEx Live Pilot Initiates Internal Market Testing
03.03.21
TECH-AKTIE 2021: Mega-Überraschung: Produkt-Einführung vorgezogen! Kommt jetzt der nächste Kurs-Ausbruch?! EXPLOSIVER CHART!
02.03.21
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
02.03.21
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY MARKET TESTING PILOT APRIL LAUNCH

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
65
Hunter - eine interessante Option ?