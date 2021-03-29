OilEx Live Pilot Initiates Internal Market Testing

Ahead of the execution of live pilot transactions for selected hydrocarbon producers and purchasers, targeted for the end of Q2 2021, the Company is leveraging its robust solution development progress into live market testing with senior advisers and prospective users. To ensure vigorous testing of the Platform by all participants in the hydrocarbon value chain, testing will be open to oil trading veterans, industry experts, independent producers, purchasers and brokers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“ Hunter ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that its OilEx Platform is now live for market testing.

The limited release of the OilEx Platform includes five core functions of the platform:

purchaser and producer profiles supporting effective transactions based on transparency and trust;

an efficient listing process of transaction offers by purchasers or independent producers, including rich offer data;

an interactive map enabling a visual representation of market data to support discovery of attractive transaction opportunities;

a secure end-to-end encrypted communication channel between prospective purchasers and sellers supporting transaction negotiations; and

a robust document exchange and storage function to transform the current paper trail for transactions into a structured deal document vault.

The testing will be conducted using simulated data, including crude oil type, assay, output capacity, price index and other key variable, and will be coupled with search and sorting functions. Deal terms and live chat communications will be interfaced side-by-side with executed documents for accurate and timely transaction context. Deployed to be accessible as a live solution and as an application in a cloud environment, this product version will be refined by industry critique and analyses, to improve the efficiency and integration of the platform interfaces, providing intuitive ease of use of familiar transactional requirements and features.

The live testing process will enable the Company to generate critical insights into user needs and industry requirements on a transaction specific level, building on the Company’s market research and network of industry experience. The testing and subsequent feedback are critical steps to ensure product-market-fit, reduce delivery risk, and deliver the highest possible value add to Platform users. By conducting live testing with market participants, the Company will be able to ensure a better product-market fit and will also expand a network of potential clients and users.