Major Boost for Thin-film Solar Research and Development Funding Included in FY2021 Appropriations Package

THORNTON, CO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC-PK: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions (“Ascent” or the “Company”), announces that the Company could receive significant support as part of H.R. 133, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, specifically potential allocation of the Department of Energy (“DOE”) Research and Development (R&D) Funding for the type of innovative, US-made PV technology that Ascent manufactures for the Space, Aerospace, Defense, Disaster Recovery, and Transportation sectors.

The provision, known as the Energy Act of 2020, was championed by Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-07) in the package passed in December 2020 which included COVID relief measures as well as all 12 FY 2021 appropriations bills. The provision will ensure DOE expands research, development and demonstration (RD&D) of emerging renewable technologies like thin-films and perovskites for solar energy.

The passage of this legislation, coupled with the announcement on March 25th by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm that the Biden Administration is committed to spending $128 Million on technologies including perovskite solar cells, holds exciting potential for the future. Ascent is collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in R&D on a “tandem junction” cell using Ascent’s commercially-produced CIGS in conjunction with a perovskite cell to create a low-cost, high-efficiency cell that could be used in a wide variety of applications.

Ascent has been working closely with Congressman Ed Perlmutter’s (CO-07) office to help reinforce the benefit that domestic Green Energy companies such as Ascent are able to provide to the State of Colorado and to the national interest in the Commercial, Federal, and Defense sectors. Congressman Perlmutter’s leadership in the House Science, Space and Technology Sub-Committee (SS&T) and Space & Aeronautics Sub-Committee has given him a unique perspective in the value that R&D in the Renewable Energy field can provide, especially in Colorado where there is a heavy Federal and Commercial presence.