The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY) , ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the Republic of the Philippines, Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration (“Philippines FDA”) has approved the use of leronlimab to treat a COVID-19 patient under Compassionate Special Permit (“CSP”) pursuant to FDA Order No. 2016-005.

Francis Gomez, M.D., President of Chiral Pharma Corporation, commented, “On behalf of all COVID-19 patients in the Philippines, we are pleased with this progress and we are in ongoing discussions with the Philippines FDA to obtain EUA approval for leronlimab as a treatment in an effort to reduce COVID-19 mortality. We will also seek CSP approval for leronlimab for COVID-19 long-hauler patients in the Philippines.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, added, "We are very pleased to finally be able to provide the Philippines leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19. I want to thank several teams of people who have worked relentlessly to advance our drug to CSP approval in the Philippines. Our expanded CytoDyn team is also working with several other countries to provide COVID-19 patients access to leronlimab.”

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)

The FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for critical illnesses. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH. Leronlimab has completed 11 clinical trials in over 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).