Seasoned Media and Digital Marketing Executive Sharon Boddie Joins Grapefruit Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  71   |   |   

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) today announces that Sharon Boddie will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sharon has over 20 years’ experience working in global media and digital marketing roles, leading Amazon, Apple, Fox, Farmers Insurance, Hulu and other Fortune 500 media campaigns. She is currently the Head of Media for Amazon Studios and Prime Video in Los Angeles, California. Most recently, she led breakthrough media campaigns in support of feature films including “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” as well as “Coming 2 America” featuring Eddie Murphy, which have created cultural zeitgeist launches globally. Sharon Boddie is an experienced media executive with a proven, successful track record of releasing new products and IP for the world’s leading brands, advertising firms and media agencies, including successfully launching Apple Watch, Apple Music and the iPhone 6 in the role of the global digital media lead for Apple at their partner media agency OMD.

With respect to the appointment of Sharon Boddie to the board of directors, Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “As Head of Media for Amazon Studios and Prime Video, Sharon has been a pioneer in both traditional and online media. Grapefruit is truly excited to welcome a media professional of her caliber to our board of directors. We believe her strong corporate experience, especially in strategic marketing and media as well as building a global business in both developed and emerging markets, will be extremely valuable as Grapefruit continues to expand its presence and brand around the world.”

“We conducted an exhaustive search for someone who could immediately add some real horsepower to further strengthen our board’s diversity, breadth of talent and background, and we are delighted to have identified such an outstanding individual,” said Daniel Yourist, Grapefruit’s chief operating officer. “Sharon is a strategic marketing and media executive with a dynamic record of achievement. She possesses a unique skill set that will assist Grapefruit in significantly broadening its reach and message to the public at large. I’m absolutely confident that Sharon is going to make an immediate, significant positive impact on our company.”

