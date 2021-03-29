 
Loop Insights Announces Definitive Agreement To Complete $2,000,000 Acquisition Of Passcreator, A Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients, In Anticipation Of Upcoming Major Business Developments

globenewswire
29.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights and enhanced customer engagement to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Mediahelden GmbH, d/b/a Passcreator (“Passcreator”) (the “Transaction”). Based in Munich, Germany, Passcreator is a leading European digital wallet and mobile marketing company with Tier-1 clients such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

$2,000,000 Acquisition of Passcreator to Provide Loop with Complete Control Over Its Wallet Pass Technology in Anticipation of Upcoming Major Business Developments

The Passcreator mobile wallet pass is built on Android and iOS Wallet pass technology. By acquiring Passcreator, Loop will vertically integrate its Wallet pass capabilities, as well as, gain access to Passcreator’s clients such as BMW and Mercedes Benz.

With this acquisition, Loop is taking its technology stack to the next level by both incorporating the Passcreator team and taking full control of its Wallet pass technology in anticipation of Loop’s next stage of significantly larger business developments. Specifically, significant interest garnered in the US, UK and European markets dictates that Loop secures and directly manages the further development of Passcreator’s Wallet Pass platform, which is able to deploy rapidly and at scale in up to 40 languages.

Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson stated “In our December 2020 review I stated that Loop was very confident that significant developments would take place in 2021 that would see Loop grow by several magnitudes over 2020. With the first quarter of 2021 now complete, with some major pilot tests announced and a major pipeline shaping up, we have good reason to believe in the potential for significant developments in the UK, Europe, and globally. As such, our Passcreator acquisition is perfect in terms of both timing and fit with Loop’s technology to close on upcoming major developments. Moreover, I expect Passcreator itself to contribute significant revenue to Loop in 2021 and well beyond.”

18.03.21
Loop Insights Enters Into Five-Store Pilot Agreement With Sobeys, Canada’s Second-Largest Grocer, To Deliver Digital Receipts Via Loop’s Wallet Pass Technology
15.03.21
Loop Insights and BDG Sports Achieve 100% Success Delivering Third Venue Bubble At NCAA 2021 Big West Conference Championships At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas
04.03.21
Loop Insights Appoints Former Epson General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Ian Cameron, as VP of Marketing to Support Loop’s Continued Global Expansion in 2021

