 
checkAd

TARONIS COMMENTS ON ISS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF BOARD RETAINING CONTROL ISS DOES NOT SUPPORT DISSIDENT’S ATTEMPT TO GAIN CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:00  |  69   |   |   

ISS Says the Dissident Plan Is “Light on Details,” that the Dissidents “Do Not Appear to Have an Executive Team in Place to Run the Company,” and that Shareholders Would be Best Served by “Preventing Them from Obtaining Control”

Taronis Board Previously Engaged in Settlement Discussions Consistent with ISS Recommendations but the Activist Group Refuses to Negotiate any Settlement that Does Not Include Control of the Board

Taronis Board Urges Shareholders to IGNORE any WHITE Consent Solicitation Card and Reject the Activist Group’s Attempts to Disrupt the Company’s Positive Momentum

Peoria, AZ, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, responded to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) in connection with the consent solicitation initiated by Thomas Wetherald and Tobias Welo (“Wetherald/Welo”) who are seeking to remove, without cause and to their sole benefit, all five members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Wetherald and Welo have been joined by Mary Pat Thompson, Sergey Vesnetsov and Andrew McCormick, who, together with Wetherald and Welo, comprise the “Activist Group”.

“We are pleased that ISS recommends against the Activist Group’s attempt to replace the entire Board of Taronis. Replacing the entire Board would strip Taronis of leadership continuity and jeopardize the business at a critical time in its growth trajectory, and the Board urges shareholders to IGNORE any WHITE consent solicitation card and reject the Activist Group’s attempts to disrupt the Company’s positive momentum.”

In its report, ISS noted the following:

  • “There are inherent risks in overhauling the board and replacing the CEO, especially given TRNF's nascent growth and potential as a significant market disruptor.”
  • “…despite seeking full control of the board and stating they would look to immediately replace the current executive team, the dissident does not appear to have an executive team in place to run the company if they are successful.”
  • “…their plan to run the company is high level and light on details.”

The Board of Taronis continues to make significant progress toward improving cash flow and future value creation for all shareholders, including the expansion of whole industrial gas operations into California and Arizona, which is expected to result in 2021 retail and wholesale sales growth of 20% and 50%, respectively; a significant reduction in operating expenses, including a 40% reduction in annual pay and benefits in the first quarter of 2021; the completion of several critical capital expenditure updates, which are expected to result in an additional $1 million in annual savings; and the elimination of nearly $2 million in cash liabilities and expenses.

Seite 1 von 4
Taronis Fuels Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TARONIS COMMENTS ON ISS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF BOARD RETAINING CONTROL ISS DOES NOT SUPPORT DISSIDENT’S ATTEMPT TO GAIN CONTROL OF THE COMPANY ISS Says the Dissident Plan Is “Light on Details,” that the Dissidents “Do Not Appear to Have an Executive Team in Place to Run the Company,” and that Shareholders Would be Best Served by “Preventing Them from Obtaining Control” Taronis Board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Jetzt kann es mit dem Zug ins Wochenende gehen weekend.com bietet Bahn-Kurzurlaubspakete an
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
TARONIS SENDS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
13.03.21
TARONIS FUELS ISSUES STATEMENT
10.03.21
TARONIS FUELS FILES DEFINITIVE CONSENT REVOCATION MATERIALS AND SENDS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
05.03.21
Taronis Provides Corporate Update