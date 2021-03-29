TARONIS COMMENTS ON ISS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF BOARD RETAINING CONTROL ISS DOES NOT SUPPORT DISSIDENT’S ATTEMPT TO GAIN CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

Taronis Board Previously Engaged in Settlement Discussions Consistent with ISS Recommendations but the Activist Group Refuses to Negotiate any Settlement that Does Not Include Control of the Board

ISS Says the Dissident Plan Is “Light on Details,” that the Dissidents “Do Not Appear to Have an Executive Team in Place to Run the Company,” and that Shareholders Would be Best Served by “Preventing Them from Obtaining Control”

Taronis Board Urges Shareholders to IGNORE any WHITE Consent Solicitation Card and Reject the Activist Group’s Attempts to Disrupt the Company’s Positive Momentum

Peoria, AZ, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, responded to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) in connection with the consent solicitation initiated by Thomas Wetherald and Tobias Welo (“Wetherald/Welo”) who are seeking to remove, without cause and to their sole benefit, all five members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Wetherald and Welo have been joined by Mary Pat Thompson, Sergey Vesnetsov and Andrew McCormick, who, together with Wetherald and Welo, comprise the “Activist Group”.

“We are pleased that ISS recommends against the Activist Group’s attempt to replace the entire Board of Taronis. Replacing the entire Board would strip Taronis of leadership continuity and jeopardize the business at a critical time in its growth trajectory, and the Board urges shareholders to IGNORE any WHITE consent solicitation card and reject the Activist Group’s attempts to disrupt the Company’s positive momentum.”

In its report, ISS noted the following:

“There are inherent risks in overhauling the board and replacing the CEO, especially given TRNF's nascent growth and potential as a significant market disruptor.”

“…despite seeking full control of the board and stating they would look to immediately replace the current executive team, the dissident does not appear to have an executive team in place to run the company if they are successful.”

“…their plan to run the company is high level and light on details.”

The Board of Taronis continues to make significant progress toward improving cash flow and future value creation for all shareholders, including the expansion of whole industrial gas operations into California and Arizona, which is expected to result in 2021 retail and wholesale sales growth of 20% and 50%, respectively; a significant reduction in operating expenses, including a 40% reduction in annual pay and benefits in the first quarter of 2021; the completion of several critical capital expenditure updates, which are expected to result in an additional $1 million in annual savings; and the elimination of nearly $2 million in cash liabilities and expenses.