Important message regarding the coronavirus pandemic: Shareholders are encouraged not to attend in person the general meeting, but instead vote electronically in advance or by granting a proxy to the Chair of the Board of Directors according to the instructions provided in the notice.

Shareholders in Sbanken ASA are hereby invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held at 10.00 hours (CET) on 22 April 2021 at Sbanken's premises in Folke Bernadottes vei 38, Fyllingsdalen, Bergen, Norway.

The agenda includes approval of the 2020 Annual Report and accounts, including proposed dividend authorisation to the Board of Directors, election of members of the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee, as well as approval of remuneration for members of these bodies. The Board of Directors also asks the General Meeting for authorization to acquire own shares, increase share capital by subscription of new shares and issue hybrid capital, subordinated debt and non-preferred debt.

The Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed and can be found on the banks webpage www.sbanken.no/ir, together with associated documents.





Contact details,

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

Ann Cathrine Lerstad, Head of Legal, Sbanken ASA +47 476 04 629





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

