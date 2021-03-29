 
DGAP-Adhoc Manager's service contracts with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Thomas Treß and Carsten Cramer prematurely extended

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Manager's service contracts with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Thomas Treß and Carsten Cramer prematurely extended

29-March-2021 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH under the chairmanship of BVB-president Dr. Reinhard Rauball has decided the Following:

1.
The manager service contract of Hans-Joachim Watzke that was due to expire on December 31st, 2022 was prematurely extended until December 31st, 2025. Hans-Joachim Watzke remains as hitherto chief executive officer (CEO) and shall be further on primarily responsible for the company's strategy and the business divisions "Sports", "Communication" and "Human Resources".

2.
The manager service contract of Thomas Treß that was due to expire on June 30th, 2022 was prematurely extended until June 30th, 2025. Thomas Treß remains as hitherto chief financial officer (CFO) and shall be further on responsible for the business divisions "Finance", "Organization" and "Legal & Investor Relations.

3.
The manager service contract of Carsten Cramer that was due to expire on June 30th, 2022 was prematurely extended until June 30th, 2025. Carsten Cramer remains as hitherto responsible for the business division "Sales & Marketing " and "Digitalization".

Dortmund, 29th March 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

29-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179206

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179206  29-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179206&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBorussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Borussia Dortmund zurück an die Spitze!
