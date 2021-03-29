Hecla to Present at Extractive Industry Investment Options Conference

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will speak at the Extractive Industry Investment Options Virtual Conference. Mr. Baker’s presentation “Silver: The Technometal – New Demand, New Policy, New Future” is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

To register for this free conference visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/ (or copy and paste this link - https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/extrac ... into your browser). The conference will feature presentations and speakers who will address worldwide extractive industry investment opportunities.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

