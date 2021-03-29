 
checkAd

Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 days on ECMO; Case Study Published in Journal of Translational Autoimmunity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:15  |  102   |   |   

CD12 trial results also indicated that five out of six patients on ECMO recovered

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the publication in the Journal of Translational Autoimmunity “Case study of a critically ill person with COVID-19 on ECMO successfully treated with leronlimab” viewable at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtauto.2021.100097.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, noted, "We are very thankful to Sohier Elneil, M.D., University College London, for her strong contributions to this important study and to Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Quest Clinical Research, for his role based upon his deep knowledge of leronlimab. The discharge of this patient from intensive care after prolonged ECMO support following administration of our drug is consistent with data from our recently completed Phase 3 trial where five out of six patients on ECMO recovered and eINDs for critically ill COVID-19 patients. We hope this study advances awareness of the benefits of leronlimab in the broader medical community.”

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)
The FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for critical illnesses. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH. Leronlimab has completed 11 clinical trials in over 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients). 

In the setting of HIV/AIDS, leronlimab is a viral-entry inhibitor; it masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. Leronlimab has been the subject of nine clinical trials, each of which demonstrated that leronlimab could significantly reduce or control HIV viral load in humans. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent leading to potentially fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements compared with daily drug therapies currently in use. 

Seite 1 von 4


Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 days on ECMO; Case Study Published in Journal of Translational Autoimmunity CD12 trial results also indicated that five out of six patients on ECMO recovered VANCOUVER, Washington, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Jetzt kann es mit dem Zug ins Wochenende gehen weekend.com bietet Bahn-Kurzurlaubspakete an
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
22.03.21
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CYDY
18.03.21
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected Regulatory Filings with the U.S., U.K., Canada, Philippines and Brazil
16.03.21
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
11.03.21
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be Completed This Month
08.03.21
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, Monday, March 8
08.03.21
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for COVID-19
08.03.21
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital Discharge for Mechanically Ventilated Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated with Leronlimab
07.03.21
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for COVID-19
06.03.21
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 8 to Provide Overview of CD12 Trial Data and Regulatory Path Forward with the U.S., U.K., Canada, Philippines and Brazil

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:32 Uhr
26.916
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
03.03.21
2
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data fo