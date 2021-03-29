Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 days on ECMO; Case Study Published in Journal of Translational Autoimmunity

CD12 trial results also indicated that five out of six patients on ECMO recovered



VANCOUVER, Washington, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the publication in the Journal of Translational Autoimmunity “Case study of a critically ill person with COVID-19 on ECMO successfully treated with leronlimab” viewable at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtauto.2021.100097.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, noted, "We are very thankful to Sohier Elneil, M.D., University College London, for her strong contributions to this important study and to Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Quest Clinical Research, for his role based upon his deep knowledge of leronlimab. The discharge of this patient from intensive care after prolonged ECMO support following administration of our drug is consistent with data from our recently completed Phase 3 trial where five out of six patients on ECMO recovered and eINDs for critically ill COVID-19 patients. We hope this study advances awareness of the benefits of leronlimab in the broader medical community.”

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)

The FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for critical illnesses. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH. Leronlimab has completed 11 clinical trials in over 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

In the setting of HIV/AIDS, leronlimab is a viral-entry inhibitor; it masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. Leronlimab has been the subject of nine clinical trials, each of which demonstrated that leronlimab could significantly reduce or control HIV viral load in humans. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent leading to potentially fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements compared with daily drug therapies currently in use.