Kering Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 22 to 26, 2021

Paris, March 29, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 22 to 26, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market
(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/03/2021 FR0000121485 7 000 576.3377 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/03/2021 FR0000121485 7 000 570.5468 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/03/2021 FR0000121485 7 000 563.7425 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/03/2021 FR0000121485 10 000 564.5348 XPAR
      TOTAL 31 000 568.3786  

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
 https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/edd6cb6f20f954a/original/Keri ...

Contact

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                            +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy                               +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                 laura.levy@kering.com

 

Attachment




