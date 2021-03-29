 
checkAd

Accenture Federal Services Wins $453 Million Veterans Affairs Contract to Support and Modernize GI Bill Benefits Processing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 12:59  |  39   |   |   

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won a $453 million prime contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to modernize and improve GI Bill claims processing for veterans, service members and their dependents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005016/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 317,64€
Hebel 7,44
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 229,38€
Hebel 5,40
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Shawn Roman, Accenture Federal Services VA client account lead (Photo: Business Wire)

Shawn Roman, Accenture Federal Services VA client account lead (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the Digital GI Bill Delivery Program, AFS will improve education claims processing and transform other education and management systems for VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) through automation, user interface / user experience design, service transformation, analytics, and other modern IT services. AFS’ work includes configuring the GI Bill Claims Processing and Management Service by implementing updates required by the Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 and providing IT and management consulting services.

The contract runs for a base period of seven months with nine, one-year option periods. AFS will serve as the prime for this modernization effort, leading an integrated team of 12 subcontractors.

VA began transforming the education benefits of the GI Bill more than a decade ago with the passage of the Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008. This contract will further transform the agency’s work.

“Changing job markets, workforce trends, technologies and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the need to provide GI Bill benefits to Veterans and their families while protecting benefits for beneficiaries impacted by the world’s shift to virtual learning,” Charmain Bogue, the VBA’s Executive Director of Education Service, said. “All of these changes highlight the need for a benefits delivery system that is highly responsive and adaptive to Veterans and their families in a digital world so VA can implement GI Bill program changes faster and accurately. With the Digital GI Bill delivery program, we look forward to further transform GI Bill benefits.”

Recent legislation requires VA to transform roughly two dozen legacy IT systems to improve the speed and accuracy of its education claims processes. This work is expected to improve the customer service for Veterans and allow future legislation to be implemented in a more rapid and agile manner.

“Accenture is excited to support VA in transforming its Digital GI Bill program– from the time a Veteran, service member or their dependent applies for a Certificate of Eligibility to when they graduate and search for meaningful employment,” said Shawn Roman, managing director at Accenture Federal Services and client account lead for VA. “Through the Digital GI Bill Delivery Program, we will help VA reduce its claims processing times through increased automation, enabling VA administrators and employees to focus on serving Veterans and providing a more productive veteran experience.”

This contract win continues Accenture’s work in support of VA, including Loan Guaranty, IT updates to implement the Harry W. Colmery Educational Assistance Act of 2017, as well as support for the Service Management Office.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices across the country including Arlington, Virginia, San Antonio, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Federal Services Wins $453 Million Veterans Affairs Contract to Support and Modernize GI Bill Benefits Processing Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won a $453 million prime contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to modernize and improve GI Bill claims processing for veterans, service members and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:29 Uhr
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software Engineering Services
25.03.21
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
23.03.21
Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Can Reduce Traffic Congestion and Air Emissions in Cities, Accenture Report Finds
22.03.21
Accenture and Ripjar Help Shell Transform Risk Screening by Applying Artificial Intelligence Across Its Global Supply Chain
18.03.21
Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth from Sustainability
17.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
15.03.21
The Circular Economy Can Help Reduce Vehicle Lifetime Emissions by up to 75% by 2030, according to Accenture and the World Economic Forum
15.03.21
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research