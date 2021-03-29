Accenture Federal Services Wins $453 Million Veterans Affairs Contract to Support and Modernize GI Bill Benefits Processing

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won a $453 million prime contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to modernize and improve GI Bill claims processing for veterans, service members and their dependents.

Under the Digital GI Bill Delivery Program, AFS will improve education claims processing and transform other education and management systems for VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) through automation, user interface / user experience design, service transformation, analytics, and other modern IT services. AFS’ work includes configuring the GI Bill Claims Processing and Management Service by implementing updates required by the Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 and providing IT and management consulting services.

The contract runs for a base period of seven months with nine, one-year option periods. AFS will serve as the prime for this modernization effort, leading an integrated team of 12 subcontractors.

VA began transforming the education benefits of the GI Bill more than a decade ago with the passage of the Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008. This contract will further transform the agency’s work.

“Changing job markets, workforce trends, technologies and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the need to provide GI Bill benefits to Veterans and their families while protecting benefits for beneficiaries impacted by the world’s shift to virtual learning,” Charmain Bogue, the VBA’s Executive Director of Education Service, said. “All of these changes highlight the need for a benefits delivery system that is highly responsive and adaptive to Veterans and their families in a digital world so VA can implement GI Bill program changes faster and accurately. With the Digital GI Bill delivery program, we look forward to further transform GI Bill benefits.”

Recent legislation requires VA to transform roughly two dozen legacy IT systems to improve the speed and accuracy of its education claims processes. This work is expected to improve the customer service for Veterans and allow future legislation to be implemented in a more rapid and agile manner.

“Accenture is excited to support VA in transforming its Digital GI Bill program– from the time a Veteran, service member or their dependent applies for a Certificate of Eligibility to when they graduate and search for meaningful employment,” said Shawn Roman, managing director at Accenture Federal Services and client account lead for VA. “Through the Digital GI Bill Delivery Program, we will help VA reduce its claims processing times through increased automation, enabling VA administrators and employees to focus on serving Veterans and providing a more productive veteran experience.”

This contract win continues Accenture’s work in support of VA, including Loan Guaranty, IT updates to implement the Harry W. Colmery Educational Assistance Act of 2017, as well as support for the Service Management Office.

