Eaton Acquires 50 Percent Stake in HuanYu High Tech, Expanding Eaton’s Range of Low-voltage Electrical Components Sold in Asia Pacific

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in HuanYu High Tech, a subsidiary of HuanYu Group that manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers and contactors in China, and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our partnership with HuanYu Group represents an exciting opportunity for both companies,” said Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector and Corporate China, Eaton. “HuanYu High Tech’s strong product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, combined with Eaton’s global scale and access to the broader Southeast Asian market, will enable us to grow our low-voltage electrical components business in Asia.”