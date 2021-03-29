 
M6 Métropole Télévision SA Procedure for Obtaining Preparatory Documents of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on April 20, 2021

The Shareholders of M6 Métropole Télévision SA (Paris:MMT) are invited to participate in the General Meeting which will take place behind closed doors on April 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters, 89 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the presentation of the proposed resolutions, was published in the BALO dated March 15, 2021. Notice of meeting was published in the journal of legal announcements les Petites Affiches on March 29, 2021.

Documents mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to Shareholders starting from the notice of meeting.

In accordance with the current legislation :

- Registered shareholders can, until the 5th day (included) before the Annual Meeting, request supply of the said documents, including by the way of an electronic mail. For bearer shareholders, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the duly empowered intermediary.

- All shareholders can consult these documents at the Company’s headquarters.

