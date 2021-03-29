 
checkAd

Lands’ End Marketplace Officially Launches

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:45  |  34   |   |   

Beta test exceeds expectations as brand seeks additional partners

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, is officially launching its third-party marketplace, Lands’ End Marketplace. It plans to expand its current list of suppliers to provide more options in retail categories that complement the current assortment and meet the demands of its growing customer base. Brands who wish to join the marketplace can submit an application at LandsEnd.com/Marketplace.

The company soft-launched Marketplace in June 2020 to beta test its integrated systems and quickly grew to 24 new sellers. The program exceeded expectations, and as a result, the brand has decided to formally launch the Lands’ End Marketplace thus opening a new growth opportunity for the business.

Lands’ End is one of the few specialty apparel retailers that uses the marketplace model and sees it as an opportunity for revenue growth. Leveraging its website and dropship for order fulfillment, the Lands’ End Marketplace offers customers a broad product offering supported by industry leading customer service.

Additionally, and in contrast to many other marketplace destinations, Lands’ End has a small product catalog which allows for greater visibility amongst partner brands. This also allows new vendors to take advantage of Lands’ End’s qualified traffic and industry leading conversion rate.

“We’re always testing new, innovative ideas to deliver the goods our customers want. Lands’ End Marketplace provides us with an opportunity to do that while also creating a new growth strategy for us,” said Jerome Griffith, CEO of Lands’ End. “As a digital direct-to-consumer brand we are uniquely positioned to deliver a compelling marketplace model, and we are looking forward to onboarding new sellers as we expand.”

The supplier list spans an assortment of categories such as footwear, home décor, and intimates alongside the full product assortment of the Lands’ End brand.

Please submit all partnership applications to LandsEnd.com/Marketplace

About Lands’ End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Seite 1 von 3
Lands' End Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lands’ End Marketplace Officially Launches Beta test exceeds expectations as brand seeks additional partnersDODGEVILLE, Wis., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, is officially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
15.03.21
Lands’ End Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Strategic Growth Strategies
04.03.21
Lands' End Announces Participation in the D.A. Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference
03.03.21
Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call