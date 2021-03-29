Lands’ End Marketplace Officially Launches

The company soft-launched Marketplace in June 2020 to beta test its integrated systems and quickly grew to 24 new sellers. The program exceeded expectations, and as a result, the brand has decided to formally launch the Lands’ End Marketplace thus opening a new growth opportunity for the business.

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, is officially launching its third-party marketplace, Lands’ End Marketplace. It plans to expand its current list of suppliers to provide more options in retail categories that complement the current assortment and meet the demands of its growing customer base. Brands who wish to join the marketplace can submit an application at LandsEnd.com/Marketplace.

Lands’ End is one of the few specialty apparel retailers that uses the marketplace model and sees it as an opportunity for revenue growth. Leveraging its website and dropship for order fulfillment, the Lands’ End Marketplace offers customers a broad product offering supported by industry leading customer service.

Additionally, and in contrast to many other marketplace destinations, Lands’ End has a small product catalog which allows for greater visibility amongst partner brands. This also allows new vendors to take advantage of Lands’ End’s qualified traffic and industry leading conversion rate.

“We’re always testing new, innovative ideas to deliver the goods our customers want. Lands’ End Marketplace provides us with an opportunity to do that while also creating a new growth strategy for us,” said Jerome Griffith, CEO of Lands’ End. “As a digital direct-to-consumer brand we are uniquely positioned to deliver a compelling marketplace model, and we are looking forward to onboarding new sellers as we expand.”

The supplier list spans an assortment of categories such as footwear, home décor, and intimates alongside the full product assortment of the Lands’ End brand.

Please submit all partnership applications to LandsEnd.com/Marketplace

