 
checkAd

Changes in the Nomination Committee of Tallinna Sadam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:56  |  43   |   |   

On 18.03.2021, the Estonian Government appointed Merike Saks as the new secretary general of the Ministry of Finance for a term of five years as of 05.04.2021. The secretary general of the Ministry of Finance is also a member of the nomination committee of Tallinna Sadam. Merike Saks is currently the chairman of the management board of AS Eesti Liinirongid (Elron). She has previously worked as the executive director of the Estonian Center for Standardization, the director of services of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications she has been the head of the economic development department, the deputy secretary of the Internal Market and the secretary general. In 2015-2017, Merike Saks was also a member of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam.

The task of the nomination committee of Tallinna Sadam is to evaluate the suitability of the supervisory board members and to make proposals for the election and removal of supervisory board members, the composition of the supervisory board, the duration of their mandate and the remuneration. The members of the nomination committee are, tree representatives of the majority shareholder by their function: secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Ando Leppiman (chairman), secretary general of the Ministry of Finance, chairman of the state nomination committee Kaido Padar; and two representatives of the minority shareholders with a term date of 5 years – principal banker of transport team of EBRD Elena Kiseleva and management board member of SEB Varahalduse AS Sven Kunsing.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 53 426 591
m.zirel@ts.ee




Tallinna Sadam Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Changes in the Nomination Committee of Tallinna Sadam On 18.03.2021, the Estonian Government appointed Merike Saks as the new secretary general of the Ministry of Finance for a term of five years as of 05.04.2021. The secretary general of the Ministry of Finance is also a member of the nomination …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Tallinna Sadam comment on the claim filed by Tallink