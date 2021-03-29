Changes in the Nomination Committee of Tallinna Sadam

On 18.03.2021, the Estonian Government appointed Merike Saks as the new secretary general of the Ministry of Finance for a term of five years as of 05.04.2021. The secretary general of the Ministry of Finance is also a member of the nomination committee of Tallinna Sadam. Merike Saks is currently the chairman of the management board of AS Eesti Liinirongid (Elron). She has previously worked as the executive director of the Estonian Center for Standardization, the director of services of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications she has been the head of the economic development department, the deputy secretary of the Internal Market and the secretary general. In 2015-2017, Merike Saks was also a member of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam.

The task of the nomination committee of Tallinna Sadam is to evaluate the suitability of the supervisory board members and to make proposals for the election and removal of supervisory board members, the composition of the supervisory board, the duration of their mandate and the remuneration. The members of the nomination committee are, tree representatives of the majority shareholder by their function: secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Ando Leppiman (chairman), secretary general of the Ministry of Finance, chairman of the state nomination committee Kaido Padar; and two representatives of the minority shareholders with a term date of 5 years – principal banker of transport team of EBRD Elena Kiseleva and management board member of SEB Varahalduse AS Sven Kunsing.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

