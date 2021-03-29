 
Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:55  |  32   |   |   

PARIS, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).

The securities:
Issuer: Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Guarantor (if any): N/A 
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR bmk
Description: EUR 5 year Senior Preferred RegS Bearer Dematerialised Notes

Listing: Euronext Paris
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms: Denoms: EUR 100,000 x EUR 100,000
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
Commerzbank (Stabilisation Manager(s))
HSBC (Stabilisation Manager(s))
NatWest Markets (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 29 Mar 21
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 29 Apr 21
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above.
Stabilisation trading venue: Over the counter, TBC

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s), or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities, provided that the aggregate principal amount of the securities allotted does not exceed 105 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the securities, or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time, but it must end no later than the earlier of 30 days after the issue date of the securities and 60 days after the date of allotment of the securities.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7837T_1-2021-3-29.pdf  

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


