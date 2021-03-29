 
checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:55  |  21   |   |   

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 22 March to 26 March 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 31,420 172.69 7.152.986
22 March 2021
23 March 2021
24 March 2021
25 March 2021
26 March 2021 		500
500
500
500
600 		195.90
198.20
194.80
193.98
193.75 		97,950
99,100
97,400
96,990
116,250
Accumulated under the programme 44,020   7,660,676

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 22 March to 26 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 44,020 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.565% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


MT Hojgaard Holding Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
18.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ Annual General Meeting 2021
15.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
08.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
04.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen completes acquisition of Raunstrup
03.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark awarded strategic partnership agreement with The Capital Region of Denmark
01.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting of trading in MT Højgaard Holding A/S shares by senior management
01.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
01.03.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Ajos divests crane activities and focuses on core business