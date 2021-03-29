Unigold Extends Mineralization 250 meters to the East Intersecting Near Surface Mineralization Including 18.0 Meters Averaging 2.08 g/t Au

Candelones mineralization is shown to continue into undrilled areas east of the known resource envelope;



LP21-171 and 173 were collared 250 meters east of the former limit of the Candelones Extension drilling;

Both holes intersected mineralization within 50 meters of surface;

LP21-171, drilled to the south, intersected anomalous mineralization over 189.5 meters, averaging 0.56 g/t Au, starting at a depth of 56.5 meters;

LP21-173, drilled to the north from the same setup, intersected 27.7 meters averaging 0.47 g/t Au, starting at a depth of 29.3 meters;

Drilling is on-going with drills also targeting the depth extensions of high grade mineralization at Targets B and C, and probing the near-surface mineralization at Target D.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGB1) is pleased to report recent drill results from its 100% owned Neita concession in the Dominican Republic.

Joseph Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: “These latest results represent the first large step-out drilling to the east of our known resources. The Candelones Extension mineralization is a blind target which holds a significant resource of high grade epithermal mineralization within a lower grade halo of disseminated mineralization. These latest results show that the mineralizing systems are persistent to the east. No drilling to the east has been conducted since 2016 as we concentrated on expanding high grade zones within areas of known mineralization. These current holes indicate the potential to expand the resource footprint of the Candelones Extension over 250 meters to the east, representing a potential 20% increase in strike length of the deposit. We believe the latest intercepts define a new zone of near surface mineralization, initially intersected at surface in hole LP20-169 (125m west) as reported in our Press Release dated March 9, 2021. This newly identified mineralization is situated 300 meters vertically above the projected, down plunge continuation of high-grade mineralization at Target A, the focal point of historical drill programs. We are re-evaluating the available data to target additional holes in this new area.”