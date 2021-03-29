 
Travelling Tutors Tutors International Urge Clients Resuming Travel to Enquire About Full-Time Private Tutors Now

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021   

- As the world begins to reopen, travel recommences. Travelling tutors are the key to families resuming travel plans without further disrupting children's education.

- Elite residential tuition company, Tutors International, urge families planning extensive travel – or those residing between multiple properties – to enquire about full-time private tutors now

OXFORD, England, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International specialises in providing bespoke full-time private tutors for high net-worth families. As the world emerges from pandemic restrictions, many of these families will either be planning extensive trips, living between multiple properties, and resuming travel for work. Tutors International has extensive experience sourcing high-quality travelling tutors. This means families do not have to choose between travelling the world and their children's education. 

Travelling tutors are the key to families resuming travel plans without further disrupting children’s education

Having a full-time private tutor to travel with the family means that not only are studies uninterrupted, but children and their parents get the very best out of their trip. They experience a deeper understanding of the geography, language, history and culture of the places they visit. With travelling tutors, they learn about sustainable, responsible travel and fundamental skills for living in the wider world.

Many of Tutors International's clients have multiple international homes and are delighted that private travelling tutors enable the family to visit them more often and benefit from the whole travel experience.

If families wish for travelling tutors to conduct their practice in tandem with a school, that is also possible.  A travelling full-time private tutor can devise a programme of study ahead of the trip that combines curricula and materials from school with additional opportunities that new countries and activities present.

Tutors International even launched Sea Tutors to accommodate families based on yachts. Here, travelling tutors provide academic structure to life on the ocean waves. The job of a full-time private tutor aboard a yacht differs from a land-based position in many ways, and successful placements require expertise that can only come from experience.

One family on an around-the-world yacht trip hired a full-time private tutor via Tutors International. They give an example of what travelling tutors can offer:

"Every other Friday [the children] have a Regional Module, where they work with the tutors on the geography, history and culture of the country we are in. They had decided last week that they would put on a Greek play, using their knowledge from Pompeii combined with research into Greek life and mythology. They wrote the play, made props, costumes, programmes and music, and practised and practised and practised some more. Amazing!"

