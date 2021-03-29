 
checkAd

Ranpak Announces North American Launch of PadPak Auto-Coiler Ultimate Performance Cushioning Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the North American launch of PadPak Auto-Coiler, the Company’s newest solution for heavy cushioning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005086/en/

PadPak Auto-Coiler is an on-demand system that creates a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution to displace environmentally harmful alternatives, such as foam and plastic. Auto-Coiler automatically forms Ranpak’s proven pads into a protective spiral disc that supports a variety of products, including heavier items that exceed hundreds of pounds. The innovative technology is designed for very heavy, dense or high-value products that are typically difficult to ship. Industries that have a need for this increased level of protection include industrial manufacturing, home furnishings, medical equipment and automotive.

“At Ranpak, we believe that what’s good for the environment is also good for the bottom line, and that sustainable solutions don’t need to compromise product quality, effectiveness or ease of use,” said Omar Asali, CEO of Ranpak. “The addition of PadPak Auto-Coiler to our broad range of paper-based solutions gives even more manufacturers a new and better option to meet their supply chain, shipping and sustainability goals.”

This innovation features Ranpak’s PadPak technology in a new way. When paper pads are coiled into a supportive, protective disc of paper, the thickness and surface area of the cushioning product are increased, which boosts shock absorption. Auto-Coiler diminishes any concern when shipping large and heavy items.

With a broad range of paper basis weight options, five operation modes and a brand-new density control selection, the Auto-Coiler provides industry leading customization options. The Ranpak team is highly skilled in determining the optimal protective packaging solution for any company’s shipping requirements. The efficient, easy to operate and high-performance Auto-Coiler is the ideal solution for packaging heavy, dense and fragile products.

For additional information about PadPak Auto-Coiler, please visit: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52402220/en

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website https://www.ranpak.com.

Ranpak Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ranpak Announces North American Launch of PadPak Auto-Coiler Ultimate Performance Cushioning Solution Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the North American launch of PadPak Auto-Coiler, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Ranpak Earns Full FSC Certification for its Paper Packaging Products
09.03.21
Ranpak Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021
04.03.21
Ranpak Holdings Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results