AVEO Oncology Announces Addition of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) into National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines

“FOTIVDA’s addition to the NCCN Guidelines provides further validation for its potential to serve as an important evidence-based, well tolerated treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory advanced RCC,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “As previously announced, launch efforts are now underway, and we are committed to bringing this promising therapy to as many appropriate patients as possible.”

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines to include FOTIVDA (tivozanib) as a recommended regimen for subsequent therapy. The subsequent therapy category follows the first-line treatment regimen recommendations for patients with clear cell histology renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). On March 10, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FOTIVDA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical policy in cancer care and are developed through review of evidence and recommendations from physicians and oncology researchers. The current NCCN RCC guidelines categorically make treatment recommendations for first-line or subsequent therapy options for RCC patients. FOTIVDA is now recommended by the NCCN Guidelines as a subsequent therapy for patients with ccRCC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies (Category 2a). FOTIVDA’s addition to the NCCN Guidelines follows its recent U.S. FDA approval, which was based on AVEO’s pivotal Phase 3 study, TIVO-3, comparing FOTIVDA to sorafenib in relapsed or refractory advanced RCC following two or more prior systemic therapies. The approval was also supported by three additional trials in RCC and included safety data from over 1,000 clinical trial subjects.

About FOTIVDA (tivozanib)

FOTIVDA (tivozanib) is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective inhibitor of VEGFRs 1, 2, and 3 with a long half-life designed to improve efficacy and tolerability. AVEO received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FOTIVDA on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the territory of its partner EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. FOTIVDA has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models1. FOTIVDA was discovered by Kyowa Kirin.