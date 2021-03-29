SomaLogic, Leading AI-Data Driven Proteomics Platform for Advanced Research and Clinical Applications, to Combine with CM Life Sciences II, to Drive Growth and Expand Technology Platform

SomaLogic, a global leader in proteomics technology, powered by a proprietary platform, the largest clinical proteomic database and next generation artificial intelligence and machine learning, and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction CM Life Sciences II will be renamed and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under ticker symbol “SLGC.”

“This is a powerful business combination for SomaLogic that will bring significant capital and intellectual resources to propel the next chapter of the company’s growth,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe we are uniquely positioned as a first-mover across various market segments and a leader as both a proteomics research enabler and proteomics clinical applications company. In our view, the resources and partnership provided will super charge our commercial growth strategy and we are excited to work with CM Life Sciences II leadership to push proteomics and our company to deliver greater human biologic insight and make a positive impact on both human health and disease management.”

SomaLogic Overview

SomaLogic is a commercial stage proteomics company with over 300 established industry partnerships and customers. The company’s pioneering technology platform is uniquely capable of becoming a universal proteomics solution. Proprietary aptamers, which are target specific oligonucleotides, facilitate both broad and precise protein measurements. The SomaScan Assay measures 7,000 human proteins in a single sample, with high specificity, low variance and high reproducibility, enabling the possibility of faster, more precise drug discovery for researchers. Artificial intelligence and machine learning powered bioinformatics algorithms operated in tandem with the company’s database of over 450,000 samples create SomaSignal Tests, industry leading clinical proteomic diagnostic applications, which provide additional insights to a wide customer base. Findings using this patented technology have been published by the company or collaborators in more than 250 scientific and clinical manuscripts with leading KOLs.