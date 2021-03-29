 
checkAd

SomaLogic, Leading AI-Data Driven Proteomics Platform for Advanced Research and Clinical Applications, to Combine with CM Life Sciences II, to Drive Growth and Expand Technology Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

SomaLogic, a global leader in proteomics technology, powered by a proprietary platform, the largest clinical proteomic database and next generation artificial intelligence and machine learning, and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction CM Life Sciences II will be renamed and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under ticker symbol “SLGC.”

“This is a powerful business combination for SomaLogic that will bring significant capital and intellectual resources to propel the next chapter of the company’s growth,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe we are uniquely positioned as a first-mover across various market segments and a leader as both a proteomics research enabler and proteomics clinical applications company. In our view, the resources and partnership provided will super charge our commercial growth strategy and we are excited to work with CM Life Sciences II leadership to push proteomics and our company to deliver greater human biologic insight and make a positive impact on both human health and disease management.”

SomaLogic Overview

SomaLogic is a commercial stage proteomics company with over 300 established industry partnerships and customers. The company’s pioneering technology platform is uniquely capable of becoming a universal proteomics solution. Proprietary aptamers, which are target specific oligonucleotides, facilitate both broad and precise protein measurements. The SomaScan Assay measures 7,000 human proteins in a single sample, with high specificity, low variance and high reproducibility, enabling the possibility of faster, more precise drug discovery for researchers. Artificial intelligence and machine learning powered bioinformatics algorithms operated in tandem with the company’s database of over 450,000 samples create SomaSignal Tests, industry leading clinical proteomic diagnostic applications, which provide additional insights to a wide customer base. Findings using this patented technology have been published by the company or collaborators in more than 250 scientific and clinical manuscripts with leading KOLs.

Seite 1 von 5


CM Life Sciences II (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SomaLogic, Leading AI-Data Driven Proteomics Platform for Advanced Research and Clinical Applications, to Combine with CM Life Sciences II, to Drive Growth and Expand Technology Platform SomaLogic, a global leader in proteomics technology, powered by a proprietary platform, the largest clinical proteomic database and next generation artificial intelligence and machine learning, and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU), a special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer