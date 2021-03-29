 
Temas Resources Signs North American and European Licensing Agreement with MetaLeach

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive North American and European Licensing Agreement with MetaLeach Limited (www.metaleach.com) for its innovative leaching processes AmmLeach, HyperLeach, NickeLeach, and MoReLeach and others.

Figure 1 Ammleach at work on a South American Copper Project (Photo: Business Wire)

By licensing MetaLeach technology, Temas’ objective is to provide the lowest cost processing of base metals. This is integral to the delivery of technologies and products for now and in the future, especially ‘energy and battery’ metals. This objective will be achieved from the commercialisation of the proprietary & patented hydrometallurgical metals processing technologies (“Leaching Technologies”).

“This opportunity brings tremendous potential for attracting strategic partners who want a lower cost, environmentally friendly mineral processing solution for their producing mines,” said Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas Resources. “We will be open to engaging partnerships on an equity basis and/or licencing agreements with royalty arrangement. Direct ownership of mineral projects will also be considered.”

The Leaching Technologies have the potential to revolutionize the extraction processes for many base metal deposits. Reducing capital and operating costs and/or improving recoveries, and hence enhancing operating margins at the mine site. Being capable of producing metal or high value product on-site greatly enhances the mine gate economics compared to conventional concentrators. In addition, in many cases, the technologies will enable the treatment of base metals deposits which hitherto have not been possible to treat. The technologies are especially suitable for high-acid-consuming carbonate (oxide) hosted ores.

The merits of the Leaching Technologies and commercial adoption success are based on the potential for major operating and capital cost savings (expected to be a minimum 30-40% vs current technologies). This would be suitable and amenable for mines using the Leaching Technologies as the principal mineral processing method, to produce base metals or high value product, at the mine site.

