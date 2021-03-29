1847 Goedeker Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results with Written Orders Up 99% to $123.2M on 57% YoY Increase in Site Sessions

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Site sessions increased 57% to 9.9 million in 2020, up from 6.3 million in 2019.

Written orders totaled $123.2 million in 2020, up 99% from $61.8 million in 2019.

Shipped orders increased to $55.1 million in 2020, up 15.8% from $47.6 million in 2019. Pandemic-driven industry-wide supply interruptions and shortages significantly reduced product available to ship; had the Company shipped at its 2018-2019 rate, total shipped orders, or revenue, would have increased by $42 million to $97.3 million for the year, up 104% compared to 2019 revenue.

The industry-wide lack of supply significantly impacted COGS and certain variable and fixed operating expenses which were higher relative to revenue; manufacturers anticipate production will return to normal levels by the end of Q2 2021.

Completed multiple strategic investments to prepare for scalable and accelerated growth and a return to pre-Covid levels of product availability, with investments in logistics, electronic data interchange, and customer service and sales staffing increasing throughout the year.

Tripling shipping capacity with new fulfillment center lease signed in January 2021; expect to begin order fulfillment operations at new facility in Q2.

New fulfillment center includes on-trend showroom and office space for corporate operations; the showroom is expected to open in the summer of 2021.

Appliances Connection acquisition, announced in Q4 2020 and on pace to close in Q2 2021, expected to create one of the largest independent online retailers of household appliances in the U.S.

Generated record-breaking Black Friday / Cyber Monday results, alongside Appliances Connection, and both companies continued strong growth in site sessions and written orders for December 2020 and January and February 2021.

“2020 was a transformational year for Goedekers,” stated Doug Moore, CEO of 1847 Goedeker. “Our successful August 2020 IPO on the NYSE American set the stage for our pending acquisition of Appliances Connection, which remains on track to close in the coming months. Our IPO also strengthened our financial position, enabling increased marketing spend that led to record orders that will increasingly convert to revenues as industry supply chain issues resolve.”