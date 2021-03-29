 
checkAd

1847 Goedeker Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results with Written Orders Up 99% to $123.2M on 57% YoY Increase in Site Sessions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Key Highlights:

  • Site sessions increased 57% to 9.9 million in 2020, up from 6.3 million in 2019.
  • Written orders totaled $123.2 million in 2020, up 99% from $61.8 million in 2019.
  • Shipped orders increased to $55.1 million in 2020, up 15.8% from $47.6 million in 2019. Pandemic-driven industry-wide supply interruptions and shortages significantly reduced product available to ship; had the Company shipped at its 2018-2019 rate, total shipped orders, or revenue, would have increased by $42 million to $97.3 million for the year, up 104% compared to 2019 revenue.
  • The industry-wide lack of supply significantly impacted COGS and certain variable and fixed operating expenses which were higher relative to revenue; manufacturers anticipate production will return to normal levels by the end of Q2 2021.
  • Completed multiple strategic investments to prepare for scalable and accelerated growth and a return to pre-Covid levels of product availability, with investments in logistics, electronic data interchange, and customer service and sales staffing increasing throughout the year.
  • Tripling shipping capacity with new fulfillment center lease signed in January 2021; expect to begin order fulfillment operations at new facility in Q2.
  • New fulfillment center includes on-trend showroom and office space for corporate operations; the showroom is expected to open in the summer of 2021.
  • Appliances Connection acquisition, announced in Q4 2020 and on pace to close in Q2 2021, expected to create one of the largest independent online retailers of household appliances in the U.S.
  • Generated record-breaking Black Friday / Cyber Monday results, alongside Appliances Connection, and both companies continued strong growth in site sessions and written orders for December 2020 and January and February 2021.

“2020 was a transformational year for Goedekers,” stated Doug Moore, CEO of 1847 Goedeker. “Our successful August 2020 IPO on the NYSE American set the stage for our pending acquisition of Appliances Connection, which remains on track to close in the coming months. Our IPO also strengthened our financial position, enabling increased marketing spend that led to record orders that will increasingly convert to revenues as industry supply chain issues resolve.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1847 Goedeker Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results with Written Orders Up 99% to $123.2M on 57% YoY Increase in Site Sessions 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Key Highlights: Site sessions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer