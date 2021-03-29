 
checkAd

China United Insurance Service Reports Revenue Increase of 29.6% and 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Quoted on OTCQB since March 22, 2021  

China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China United Insurance Service, Inc. (“CUIS”) (OTCQB: CUII), a leading Asian insurance intermediary company with operations in the People’s Republic of China,  Hong Kong, and Taiwan, reported consolidated results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, on March 25, 2021.  

Mr. Yi-Hsiao Mao, Chairman and CEO of CUIS, commented, “China United had a good year in 2020, with a nearly 30% increase in revenue and a 21% increase in comprehensive income attributable to CUIS’  shareholders. We accomplished these results against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which especially impacted our results in China. Our operations in China now account for just over 5% of our revenue mix, down from 8.9% in 2019. Revenue in our primary market of Taiwan, accounting for nearly  95% of the 2020 sales mix, increased almost 35%. These results were driven by our increased focus on sales of life insurance products, especially those with periodic payment schedules that provide recurring revenue to the Company.  

“Our increasingly productive sales force achieved the highest levels of their sales targets to produce these outstanding revenue increases during the pandemic-impacted year. The offset was increases in commissions, performance bonuses, stock-based compensation, and other incentives. And as the sales process moved increasingly online, we also added to our investment in online marketing and advertising,  with these expenses rising by 19% during the year. These increased costs led to a gross margin of 29.4%,  250 basis points below the 2019 year. We believe that these results validate the focus and shifts in our business model and we look forward to another year of growth in 2021, supported by new commission growth as well as trailing commissions from our expanding book of periodic payment product sales.  Additionally, we’re gratified that our return to full reporting status has enabled our common shares to be quoted on the OTCQB trading tier, effective just a few days ago,” concluded Mr. Yi-Hsiao Mao.  

Seite 1 von 3


China United Insurance Service Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China United Insurance Service Reports Revenue Increase of 29.6% and 2020 Financial Results Quoted on OTCQB since March 22, 2021   China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – China United Insurance Service, Inc. (“CUIS”) (OTCQB: CUII), a leading Asian insurance intermediary company with operations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration