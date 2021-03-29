China United Insurance Service Reports Revenue Increase of 29.6% and 2020 Financial Results

Quoted on OTCQB since March 22, 2021

China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China United Insurance Service, Inc. (“CUIS”) (OTCQB: CUII), a leading Asian insurance intermediary company with operations in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, reported consolidated results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, on March 25, 2021.

Mr. Yi-Hsiao Mao, Chairman and CEO of CUIS, commented, “China United had a good year in 2020, with a nearly 30% increase in revenue and a 21% increase in comprehensive income attributable to CUIS’ shareholders. We accomplished these results against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which especially impacted our results in China. Our operations in China now account for just over 5% of our revenue mix, down from 8.9% in 2019. Revenue in our primary market of Taiwan, accounting for nearly 95% of the 2020 sales mix, increased almost 35%. These results were driven by our increased focus on sales of life insurance products, especially those with periodic payment schedules that provide recurring revenue to the Company.

“Our increasingly productive sales force achieved the highest levels of their sales targets to produce these outstanding revenue increases during the pandemic-impacted year. The offset was increases in commissions, performance bonuses, stock-based compensation, and other incentives. And as the sales process moved increasingly online, we also added to our investment in online marketing and advertising, with these expenses rising by 19% during the year. These increased costs led to a gross margin of 29.4%, 250 basis points below the 2019 year. We believe that these results validate the focus and shifts in our business model and we look forward to another year of growth in 2021, supported by new commission growth as well as trailing commissions from our expanding book of periodic payment product sales. Additionally, we’re gratified that our return to full reporting status has enabled our common shares to be quoted on the OTCQB trading tier, effective just a few days ago,” concluded Mr. Yi-Hsiao Mao.