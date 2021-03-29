Myriad Genetics Announces Eric Santa as Chief Growth Officer, Names New Diversity and Marketing Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Eric Santa as its new Chief Growth Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for accelerating growth initiatives and building commercial capabilities, and digital platforms to better serve patients and healthcare providers, while driving increased market demand for the company’s portfolio of existing and new products and services.



Santa, who reports directly to Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, brings proven healthcare expertise spanning consumer and digital businesses, as well as commercial transformation, portfolio management, and new growth channels. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer of Rally Health, Inc., a division of Optum within UnitedHealth Group, where he spearheaded consumer digital health strategies and online mobile solutions that make it easier for consumers to take charge of their health. He led key Rally business functions, including sales for payer, provider, and employer markets. He also was responsible for client management and partner relationships while opening new markets, optimizing business lines, and expanding into growing areas such as telehealth.