Solar Alliance Provides Corporate and Project Updates

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to report significant progress at both the project and corporate levels of the Company as it enters the second quarter with a record pipeline of projects and a strong balance sheet to support future growth.



Solar Alliance has built a strong backlog of projects under various stages of agreement with combined capital costs totaling approximately US $66 million, consisting of a diversified portfolio of customers and project sizes. The Company continues to build out that backlog of project opportunities by focusing on the high margin sectors of the solar industry – residential developers and builders, commercial clients, microgrid solutions for larger clients and large scale project development opportunities.