Solar Alliance Provides Corporate and Project Updates

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to report significant progress at both the project and corporate levels of the Company as it enters the second quarter with a record pipeline of projects and a strong balance sheet to support future growth.

Solar Alliance has built a strong backlog of projects under various stages of agreement with combined capital costs totaling approximately US $66 million, consisting of a diversified portfolio of customers and project sizes. The Company continues to build out that backlog of project opportunities by focusing on the high margin sectors of the solar industry – residential developers and builders, commercial clients, microgrid solutions for larger clients and large scale project development opportunities.

Combined with the potential to own assets across these sectors, the Company is well positioned to execute on a plan for continued growth in 2021.

“I am pleased to provide investors with this comprehensive update of Solar Alliance’s projects under development and corporate activities,” said CEO Myke Clark. “This year has already seen several positive developments that have fundamentally transformed this company. We have advanced several large scale solar projects, continued to build our pipeline of projects and completed a financing that provides the capital to fully realize of our growth potential. Solar Alliance has positioned itself as a leader in the commercial and small utility solar sector and is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growing solar industry in the United States.”

Corporate Update

  • Solar Alliance recently closed a $5,752,530 marketed private placement that will enhance its balance sheet and provide the funding to pursue new opportunities.
  • The Company continues to assess various project acquisition opportunities in order to accelerate its project ownership aspirations. Generating recurring revenue from Solar Alliance-owned assets will provide revenue stability and can either be accomplished through the development of projects or through acquisition. The Company is assessing both opportunities.
  • In order to support larger project development activities, Solar Alliance is building a Project Development team that will pursue large scale opportunities similar to the 56 megawatt (“MW”) data center project in Illinois described below. The Company anticipates setting an aggressive target for a development project portfolio and will announce that target at the appropriate time.
  • As part of an enhanced investor marketing program, Solar Alliance will be featured on the Peterson Capital platform which will connect the Company with a wider investor audience.
  • CEO Myke Clark will be presenting at Sidoti Microcap Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Further details, including presentation time, will be provided closer to the event date.
