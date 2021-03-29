 
‘The Movie Studio, Inc.’ to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021

“The Movie Studio, Inc.” invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) ("TMS" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company with completed motion picture and production assets, is pleased to announce “The Movie Studio (MVES)” has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO and President Gordon Scott Venters in real time.

Mr. Venters will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Venters will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

"The Movie Studio" will be presenting at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time for 45 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0 .... If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference: The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

