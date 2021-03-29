U3O8 Corp. Announces Start of Program to Test Efficiency of Membranes to Extract Battery Commodities and Uranium from a Multi-Commodity Deposit

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H) (“U3O8” or the “Company”) announces that it has commenced staged test work to determine the efficiency of membranes to recover battery commodities from its Berlin Deposit in Colombia. The objective of the test work is to determine the cost-effectiveness of membrane separation to concentrate battery commodities such as nickel, vanadium and phosphate, among others, as well as uranium, after they have been leached from the mineralized host-rock.



Basic Membrane Technology

Membranes operate like molecular sieves, allowing small molecules to pass through, while retaining larger molecules. The size of molecules that can pass through the membrane is determined by the pore size of the membrane. In potable water production, the general concept is that dirty water is pumped into the membrane system, where the membrane pore size is just big enough to allow water molecules and a small percentage of small salt molecules to pass through. Purified water collects on the downstream (or permeate) side on the membrane, while some water plus the larger, undesirable molecules collect on the upstream (or retentate) side of the membrane.