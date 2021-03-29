U3O8 Corp. Announces Start of Program to Test Efficiency of Membranes to Extract Battery Commodities and Uranium from a Multi-Commodity Deposit
TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H) (“U3O8” or the “Company”) announces that it has commenced
staged test work to determine the efficiency of membranes to recover battery commodities from its Berlin Deposit in Colombia. The objective of the test work is to determine the cost-effectiveness
of membrane separation to concentrate battery commodities such as nickel, vanadium and phosphate, among others, as well as uranium, after they have been leached from the mineralized
host-rock.
Basic Membrane Technology
Membranes operate like molecular sieves, allowing small molecules to pass through, while retaining larger molecules. The size of molecules that can pass through the membrane is determined by the pore size of the membrane. In potable water production, the general concept is that dirty water is pumped into the membrane system, where the membrane pore size is just big enough to allow water molecules and a small percentage of small salt molecules to pass through. Purified water collects on the downstream (or permeate) side on the membrane, while some water plus the larger, undesirable molecules collect on the upstream (or retentate) side of the membrane.
A similar process can be used to separate value metals from the solution (known as a pregnant liquor solution (“PLS”)) derived from dissolving metals from mineralized host-rock. Membranes could be arranged in sequence as illustrated in Figure 1 where the difference in pore size allows recovery of the commodities of interest.
Figure 1. Illustration showing the conceptual way in which membranes can be used to separate commodities. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6b0f9f5-c458-47a5 ...
Stepwise Testing Process
The test work that is designed to determine the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of this process is designed to be done in three steps as follows:
- Desktop study on the use of membrane separation for the extraction of nickel, vanadium, phosphate, uranium and other commodities of interest, and the estimation of their likely efficiency and costs. This study is likely to be completed by the end of April.
- Creating a synthetic PLS that contains the concentrations of various metals and phosphate in the PLS that was produced by the intensive metallurgical test work undertaken on the Berlin Project by the Company. The synthetic PLS would be subjected to a series of membrane separation tests to provide information on membrane efficiency as well as providing a rough estimate on capital and operating costs of a membrane system. The PLS would not include uranium at this stage due to restrictions on transport and laboratory requirements with respect to handling uranium. This second step is likely to be completed by July 2021.
- The final step of the test work would be the processing of a large sample of approximately 5 tonnes from the field, which would be leached as per the metallurgical
test work previously done on the Project, and the membrane tests would be done at a laboratory that is licensed to handle uranium. This test program would provide detailed information on the
efficiency of the membranes and would provide more detailed data for capital and operating cost estimates. This work is likely to be completed by the end of the year.
