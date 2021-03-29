 
Imara Opens Applications for the Second-Annual ‘Real Impact’ Community Support Program to Address Unmet Needs Affecting People with Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

Company will award grants totaling up to $150,000 to nonprofit community-based organizations that support sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia patients and families

BOSTON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that applications for the second-annual ‘Real Impact’ community support initiative are open.

The grant program, which was introduced in 2020 to fund nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) serving patients and families, had far-reaching effects in its first year. In addition to supporting patients and families affected by rare blood disorders, in 2020 the grant program provided an aggregate of $125,000 to twenty-five CBOs with support and services for the communities they serve.

Imara will increase grant funding totaling up to $150,000 in 2021 across three key areas: social determinants of health (including COVID-19 relief), virtual support programs and community-based organization (CBO) capacity.

“2020 marked an incredibly difficult time for those living with SCD and beta-thalassemia and we’ve been inspired by the innovative ways grant recipients have used their funds to improve the lives of patients,” said Jennifer Fields, MPH, Imara’s Director, Advocacy and Engagement. “We look forward to supporting the 2021 program and encourage all organizations who meet the grant criteria to apply.”

The grants will be awarded to recipients in the U.S. in the following project categories:

  • Social Determinants of Health (including COVID-19 relief): Funds will support organizations that are working to address social drivers that impact health, disease management, education and other basic needs.
  • Virtual Support Programs: Funds will support virtual community programs that encourage access to telehealth services, mental health care programs, and/or focus on other educational development areas for patients with SCD or beta-thalassemia.
  • Community Based Organizational (CBO) Capacity: Funds will support nonprofit organizations’ internal operations (e.g., personnel, program development and execution and other activities) to better fulfill their patient-focused missions.

“As we continue to progress our Phase 2b programs in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, it is essential to be supporting patients and their families in new ways,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Imara continues to put patients first and the Real Impact grant program is a key embodiment of Imara’s core mission. We look forward to supporting the 2021 recipients in their ongoing commitment to the patient community.”

