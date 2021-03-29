 
Cerecor Announces New Worldwide License Agreement with Kyowa Kirin for Anti-LIGHT Antibody CERC-002

  • Expanded agreement for exclusive, world-wide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize CERC-002 for all indications including severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease and ARDS (including COVID-19 ARDS)
  • Kyowa Kirin Co. has an option to retain the rights for all indications in Japan

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aevi Genomic Medicine, LLC (“Cerecor”), has entered into an expanded agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., for exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize CERC-002, Kyowa Kirin’s first-in-class fully human anti-LIGHT (tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14, TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody for all indications.

We are pleased to expand our agreement for this promising first-in-class asset with Kyowa Kirin, a global leader in innovative antibody engineering technology,” said Mike Cola, Chief Executive Officer of Cerecor. “We have recently demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant results with CERC-002 in patients with COVID-19 ARDS and will continue to explore the role of LIGHT in additional inflammatory disorders. We believe the expansion of this agreement enables us to potentially develop this innovative therapy to fill a significant unmet medical need for a growing number of patients worldwide.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Cerecor will receive exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the antibody for all indications worldwide including the United States, Europe and Japan. Kyowa Kirin has an option to retain the rights in Japan. Kyowa Kirin will receive an up-front payment from Cerecor and is also eligible to receive additional payments based on achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as sales-based royalties and a share of sublicensing income.

CERC-002 (anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody)

CERC-002 is a fully human anti-LIGHT or tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14 (TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody licensed from Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It is the only clinical stage anti-LIGHT therapy and has the potential to treat a number of LIGHT-associated immune diseases including cytokine storm-induced COVID-19 ARDS. It is currently in development for pediatric onset Crohn’s disease and cytokine storm induced COVID-19 ARDS. Cerecor has also developed a validated, high sensitivity serum/plasma free LIGHT assay in collaboration with Myriad RBM.

Zeit
08.03.21
Cerecor Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
04.03.21
Cerecor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.03.21
Cerecor Announces CERC-002 Significantly Reduced Respiratory Failure and Mortality in Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS
01.03.21
Cerecor Appoints Schond L. Greenway as Chief Financial Officer

Zeit
02.03.21
10
CERECOR INC. (CERC) Behandlungen für Kinder- und Waisenkrankheiten.