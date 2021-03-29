 
checkAd

HC2 Holdings Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Continental Insurance Business to an Affiliate of Michael Gorzynski for $90 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Transaction Underscores HC2’s Commitment to Streamlining Portfolio and Enhancing Capital Structure

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its insurance segment, comprised of Continental Insurance Group Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Continental General Insurance Company and Continental LTC Inc. (collectively, “Continental”), to Continental General Holdings LLC (the “Buyer”), an entity controlled by Michael Gorzynski. Mr. Gorzynski, a director of the Company and beneficial owner of approximately 6.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, is the managing member of MG Capital Management, Ltd. and has also served as executive chairman of Continental since October 2020. The total transaction value of approximately $90 million consists of a combination of $65 million in cash plus securities, including certain assets of Continental.

The Company previously announced receipt of a non-binding indication of interest from the Buyer on December 10, 2020. HC2 intends to use the transaction proceeds for general corporate purposes.

“The sale of Continental will allow HC2 to focus on its three core operating segments – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of HC2. “These are innovative businesses that reflect today’s new economy.”

“This transaction can help HC2 achieve key strategic objectives pertaining to portfolio optimization and balance sheet strength, while enabling Continental to accelerate the execution of its strategy,” added Mr. Gorzynski. “Continental is focused on developing an industry-leading servicing platform, diversifying into new lines of business and further capitalizing on market consolidation. I look forward to continuing to help build a Continental that is a valued true partner to all policyholders and stakeholders.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Mr. Gorzynski and look forward to consummating this transaction subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals,” added Wayne Barr, Jr., HC2’s President and CEO. “This represents a further opportunity to enhance our capital structure as we continue the strong momentum of change that has occurred at HC2 over the past several months.”

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of HC2, excluding Mr. Gorzynski and Kenneth Courtis (MG Capital’s other designee on the HC2 Board), who recused themselves from the deliberations, is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals (including review and approval by the Texas Department of Insurance), receipt of other required consents and approvals and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
HC2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HC2 Holdings Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Continental Insurance Business to an Affiliate of Michael Gorzynski for $90 Million Transaction Underscores HC2’s Commitment to Streamlining Portfolio and Enhancing Capital StructureNEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced today that it has entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global to Acquire Banker Steel Family of Companies, Leading Providers of Fabricated Structural Steel and Erection Services
10.03.21
HC2 Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results