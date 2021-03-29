Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery

The addition of the 700 Bitmain S17+ miners, based on the current price of Bitcoin (“ BTC ”) and level of mining difficulty, would increase the Company’s monthly mined BTC by approximately 9 BTC, which would translate to an additional US$400,000 of operating profit per month. The new miners will be installed at the Company’s existing mining facility in Upstate New York.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 700 Bitmain S17+ 76TH miners for a total purchase price of US$4.025 million, that would increase the Company’s hashrate by 50PH, or approximately 20% in the second quarter of 2021. The Bitmain S17+ miners are scheduled for delivery in early April and will be deployed immediately.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We continue to aggressively pursue every new opportunity that aligns with our goal to expand operations through the strategic acquisition of Bitcoin miners and low-cost sources of clean energy. The acquisition and immediate deployment of these new miners is the first in, what we expect to be, many new acquisitions going forward. We are excited to implement our plan to utilize the expanded 3EH hashing capacity from our recently announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant (press release: March 24, 2021), where it is expected that the Company’s energy cost would be further reduced by up to 40%.”

The total purchase price of US$4,025,000 will be comprised of cash consideration of US$2.975 million and issuance to the vendor of 533,781 common shares of the Company with a deemed value of US$1,050,000 (CAD$1,329,114 (CAD$2.49 per share)). The securities issuable in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period, and will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange and all required regulatory approvals.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 190PH with potential to expand to a rate of 3EH.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.

www.digihost.ca

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

Email: michel@digihost.ca

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.