 
checkAd

Digital health and wellness leaders’ attitudes to risk revealed in new research published by Beazley

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Online advertising complaints, inadequate care and cyber threats top the list of sector-specific risks facing digital health industry leaders

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The booming digital health and wellness sector is optimistic about its future, yet it faces a wide range of complex, interconnected risks that must be resolved if it is to achieve its growth potential.

These are among the findings published today in a new report, Spotlight on digital health and wellness, highlighting attitudes to risk and insurance among digital health and wellness leaders across North America, Europe and Asia.

The report is based on a survey commissioned by specialist insurer Beazley of more than 350 executives from established telehealth and telemedicine companies to newer sub-sectors including mobile-health, health software platforms and life science technology. It reveals leaders’ views on the drivers of and barriers to growth; the risks that impact their businesses; and their insurance-buying habits and coverage gaps.

The new report found that although 89% perceive the sector to be relatively high risk, 70% have insurance coverage in place for just one or two key risks, leaving them unnecessarily exposed to financial or reputational damage.

Despite the reliance on technology, more than two thirds lack insurance coverage for bodily injury claims arising from system failure or cyber breach.

Trends in leaders’ fears vary by country and sub-sector. However, it is telling that in an industry that relies on digital services and distribution, the sector risk of greatest concern globally is that online advertising misrepresents their offering or competence of their practitioners to potential customers (34%).

Other risks particular to this sector that top the list of concerns include:

  • cyber attack or system failure (27%)
  • inadequate care provision due to human error or poor treatment or advice (27%)
  • failure to intervene, diagnose or treat due to technology or data shortcomings (23%).

When it comes to more general business risks, supply chain and manufacturing instability are of greatest concern to the digital health sector (24%), closely followed by:

  • ability to recruit retain and check credentials of practitioners (23%)
  • economic uncertainty (23%)
  • meeting regulatory requirements (22%).

A key theme to emerge from Beazley’s report is that despite being optimistic for the future and an influx of capital into the sector, high levels of confidence in understanding what insurance cover is needed may be misplaced.

Seite 1 von 3
Beazley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital health and wellness leaders’ attitudes to risk revealed in new research published by Beazley Online advertising complaints, inadequate care and cyber threats top the list of sector-specific risks facing digital health industry leadersNew York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The booming digital health and wellness sector is optimistic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Beazley launches D&O product suite for US-domiciled SPACs
01.03.21
Beazley names Praesidium as prevention service provider for Safeguard policyholders