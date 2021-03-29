Digital health and wellness leaders’ attitudes to risk revealed in new research published by Beazley

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The booming digital health and wellness sector is optimistic about its future, yet it faces a wide range of complex, interconnected risks that must be resolved if it is to achieve its growth potential.

These are among the findings published today in a new report, Spotlight on digital health and wellness, highlighting attitudes to risk and insurance among digital health and wellness leaders across North America, Europe and Asia.

The report is based on a survey commissioned by specialist insurer Beazley of more than 350 executives from established telehealth and telemedicine companies to newer sub-sectors including mobile-health, health software platforms and life science technology. It reveals leaders’ views on the drivers of and barriers to growth; the risks that impact their businesses; and their insurance-buying habits and coverage gaps.

The new report found that although 89% perceive the sector to be relatively high risk, 70% have insurance coverage in place for just one or two key risks, leaving them unnecessarily exposed to financial or reputational damage.

Despite the reliance on technology, more than two thirds lack insurance coverage for bodily injury claims arising from system failure or cyber breach.

Trends in leaders’ fears vary by country and sub-sector. However, it is telling that in an industry that relies on digital services and distribution, the sector risk of greatest concern globally is that online advertising misrepresents their offering or competence of their practitioners to potential customers (34%).

Other risks particular to this sector that top the list of concerns include:

cyber attack or system failure (27%)

inadequate care provision due to human error or poor treatment or advice (27%)

failure to intervene, diagnose or treat due to technology or data shortcomings (23%).

When it comes to more general business risks, supply chain and manufacturing instability are of greatest concern to the digital health sector (24%), closely followed by:

ability to recruit retain and check credentials of practitioners (23%)

economic uncertainty (23%)

meeting regulatory requirements (22%).

A key theme to emerge from Beazley’s report is that despite being optimistic for the future and an influx of capital into the sector, high levels of confidence in understanding what insurance cover is needed may be misplaced.