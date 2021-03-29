 
Precision BioSciences to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

DURHAM, N.C., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced it will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day on April 1, 2021.

Details for the presentation are below:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day
Panel: On the Cusp of Genomic Medicine and Cell Therapy for Dyslipidemia and T1DM
Presenter: Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021
Time: 8:00-8:50 AM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com, in the Investors & Media section under Events and Presentations. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kelly
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Alex.Kelly@precisionbiosciences.com 

Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Maurissa.Messier@precisionbiosciences.com 


