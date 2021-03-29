 
checkAd

Syneos Health Partners with Science 37 to Transform Clinical Trials – Increasing Speed and Diversity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Science 37’s Technology-First Operating System Further Powers Syneos Health’s Decentralized Solutions

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and Science 37, the industry’s only Decentralized Clinical Trial Operating System, today announced a strategic partnership to enable enhanced decentralized clinical trial delivery. Together, Science 37 and Syneos Health will offer biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified, seamless technology platform to streamline workflow orchestration, real-world evidence generation, and data harmonization.

Decentralized trials have been steadily increasing as sponsors search for meaningful ways to drive efficiency, reduce cost, increase speed and bring trials closer to the patient. Enabled by digital technologies, these trials provide new ways to engage more diverse, representative patient populations, reducing the burden and increasing access for patients who previously couldn’t participate in clinical trial research.

To bring clinical trials closer to the patient and transform product development, Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combines deep behavioral and therapeutic insights, agile technologies, and operational excellence. Science 37’s premier technology platform makes clinical trials virtual through its flexible, on-demand network, comprised of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices, strengthening clinical, and real-world effectiveness and yielding high-quality data collection.

Science 37 is part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly network. Dynamic Assembly is an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators committed to delivering fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of each customer engagement.

“Increasing clinical trial access and diversity is a scientific, business and ethical imperative as we continually look for ways to improve patient outcomes and eliminate healthcare disparities,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “Our powerful partnership with Science 37 adds their industry-leading platform to our Decentralized Solutions and, when combined with the mobile research nursing capabilities delivered through our Illingworth Research team, we’re able to open new pathways toward the long-sought goal of placing patients at the center of clinical research.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syneos Health Partners with Science 37 to Transform Clinical Trials – Increasing Speed and Diversity Science 37’s Technology-First Operating System Further Powers Syneos Health’s Decentralized SolutionsMORRISVILLE, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration