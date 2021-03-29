Syneos Health Partners with Science 37 to Transform Clinical Trials – Increasing Speed and Diversity

Decentralized trials have been steadily increasing as sponsors search for meaningful ways to drive efficiency, reduce cost, increase speed and bring trials closer to the patient. Enabled by digital technologies, these trials provide new ways to engage more diverse, representative patient populations, reducing the burden and increasing access for patients who previously couldn’t participate in clinical trial research.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH ), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and Science 37, the industry’s only Decentralized Clinical Trial Operating System, today announced a strategic partnership to enable enhanced decentralized clinical trial delivery. Together, Science 37 and Syneos Health will offer biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified, seamless technology platform to streamline workflow orchestration, real-world evidence generation, and data harmonization.

To bring clinical trials closer to the patient and transform product development, Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combines deep behavioral and therapeutic insights, agile technologies, and operational excellence. Science 37’s premier technology platform makes clinical trials virtual through its flexible, on-demand network, comprised of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices, strengthening clinical, and real-world effectiveness and yielding high-quality data collection.

Science 37 is part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly network. Dynamic Assembly is an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators committed to delivering fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of each customer engagement.

“Increasing clinical trial access and diversity is a scientific, business and ethical imperative as we continually look for ways to improve patient outcomes and eliminate healthcare disparities,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “Our powerful partnership with Science 37 adds their industry-leading platform to our Decentralized Solutions and, when combined with the mobile research nursing capabilities delivered through our Illingworth Research team, we’re able to open new pathways toward the long-sought goal of placing patients at the center of clinical research.”