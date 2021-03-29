Progressive Care Announces Annual Audited 2020 Report Earnings Call and Business Update on April 1st, 2021

“We are looking forward to reporting our 2020 audited financials and updating our shareholders on our current and future initiatives and plans,” stated Chairman and CEO Alan Jay Weisberg.

MIAMI, FL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care,” the “Company,” “we,” “our”), is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

In addition, interested parties have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM EST on Thursday, April 1st, 2021. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/clients/rxmd/. shortly after the call has concluded.

An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://progressivecareus.com/news/.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,”“upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com

For SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

www.SmallCapVoice.com