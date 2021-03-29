Lassila & Tikanoja plc Managers' transactions - Heikki Bergholm
Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
29 March 2021 2.00 pm
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Bergholm, Heikki
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20210326102640_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
|LEI:
|743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-03-26
|Venue:
|OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009010854
|Volume:
|1727
|Unit price:
|Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1727
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00000 Euro
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en/
Lassila & Tikanoja Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare