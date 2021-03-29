Press Release

March 29, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 121,523 shares in the period March 22 to March 26, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 41.84 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 5.1 million.