Gritstone Announces First Person Dosed with its Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase 1 Study Conducted and Supported by NIAID/IDCRC

– Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Study of CORAL Expected Mid-year –

– Study will Assess Antibody and CD8+ T Cell Responses to Spike and Additional Non-Spike Antigens from SARS-CoV-2 with Aim of Augmenting Clinical Protection Against Spike Variants of Concern –

– Phase 2 Study Evaluating CORAL as a Boost Vaccine Following Vaccination
with Authorized First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccines Planned –

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that the first person has been dosed under Gritstone’s “CORAL” program with its candidate COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 1 study. The study is evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of using its self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) and/or adenoviral vectors to deliver SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens, including both Spike and other viral antigens outside of Spike that are not included in currently authorized vaccines. The Phase 1 study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04776317) is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and is being conducted through their Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC).

“This study has been met with great enthusiasm as Gritstone’s vaccine is differentiated in its potential to broaden the immune response to SARS-CoV-2, potentially preserving clinical protection even if Spike variants arise,” said Daniel Hoft, M.D., Ph.D., director of Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development and Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology; National Vaccine Advisory Committee member; and protocol chair and lead principal investigator of Gritstone’s COVID-19 vaccine study. “Based on pre-clinical work and data from Gritstone’s cancer patients, we hope and expect to see strong neutralizing antibodies to Spike, as well as CD8+ T cell responses to both Spike and additional viral antigens, which may provide clinical protection against emerging Spike variants. We are also exploring the potential to use a lower dose of the self-amplifying mRNA vaccine, which could enable more patients to be treated with a given amount of manufactured vaccine.”

